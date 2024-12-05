A gent went back home from university for the Christmas holidays only to be reminded of how dreadful it is to live with his family

As he hid in his car, he led an insightful conversation which the rest of Mzansi's youngsters related to

They shared the different reasons why leaving school for the holidays is not an exciting experience for them

Part of growing up is learning to live on your own and moving out of your parents' house, and many young people have mastered this.

Mzansi scholars shared why they dislike going home for Christmas. Image: @tshepomaise

Source: TikTok

Studying in a different province, away from their hometown, has helped many students get a sense of who they are and what they want in life.

SA youngster shares why going home for Christmas isn't fun

A medical student, Tshepo Maise, was unamused when he returned home from school for the Christmas holidays. The chap was reminded of how draining it was to live with a group of people.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He explained that the worst part of being home with his family is being sent around and given an endless list of chores. Maise advised that parents be mindful of how drained their children are and that they would appreciate a bit of rest after the stressful academic year.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi youngsters dread going home for Christmas

Social media users related to the video and engaged in the comments:

@🫂 explained:

"I'm the daughter who's always the happiest away from home, and it saddens me that my family doesn't know the truth; all they know is anger me(the selfish daughter)."

@✨️B e p h e a l✨️ shared:

"Bro, it reaches a point where I start hating the sound of my own name."

@🧚🏾‍♀️summer🧚🏾‍♀️ said:

"We need to grind and move out, guys; love them from a distance."

@𝕷𝖊𝖎𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖎🐉 wrote:

"Everyone, regardless of their age, needs a break too."

@kazrooney24 commented:

"Coming back from varsity to wash windows, curtains, blankets, a serious spring cleaning."

SA helps student who can't afford to go home for Christmas

Briefly News also reported that a university student opened up about his struggles to his social media friends and received positive feedback. The gent shared that he could not afford a bus ticket home to enjoy the festive session with his family and mates.

Mzansi came through for him and shared suggestions of how they could help in a thread of over 1.3K comments.

Source: Briefly News