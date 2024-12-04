A student’s candid video about life back home after res is making waves online, sparking conversations

He shared footage of his family’s broken pit toilet, highlighting the stark contrast with his campus life

Social media users offered a mix of advice, encouragement, and motivation in the comment section

Life in the village isn’t always easy. A varsity student recently posted a TikTok video that gives a glimpse of his struggles.

Man vents about rural life

He shared a clip of the broken pit toilet he must use now that he is back home. He pointed out the shift from the comforts of res life to rural realities.

The post shows the pit toilet with its broken door, and the video says, “From res life to picking up the door.”

Video moves Mzansi TikTok users

The footage was shared on the TikTok account @cyclone.bazela and quickly gained traction. It touched Mzansi people who could relate to the struggle.

Watch the video below:

Some viewers encouraged him to use the situation as motivation to complete his studies and improve conditions at home.

See some comments below:

@kay_geee0 said:

"We're are putting our trust in you to change the situation at home bro. 🙏"

@Tsireh_M suggested:

"Sorry. Use a curtain, 😭😭😔 you won't have to pick it up."

@kaizer commented:

"😂😅😅 Res is not our home. We are just visiting and leaving my brother."

@M.J.M shared:

"I'm gonna fix ours. Already bought the material. 🙏"

@syabongaz0 mentioned:

"You must always remember where you come from. 😂"

@LIZALISE_KUNGAWO posted:

"May God grant you all the wisdom to change the situation."

@sammy stated:

"All the motivation to work hard to change the situation."

@fortunate1345 added:

"That should work be your daily motivation. 👏"

