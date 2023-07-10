Mzansi Reacts to "Glamorous" Pit Toilet in Viral Tiktok Video: "I Really Thought It's Inside the House"
- A young South African woman took to social media to show off a stylishly built pit toilet in a video
- The TikTok posts show the lavatory which features yellow-painted walls, decorative items and a toilet seat
- Social media users were left both amazed and amused by the video as they responded with their views on the toilet
A nicely built pit toilet got South African netizens talking online.
Despite their simplicity, long-drop toilets are still popular in many rural areas because they require no electricity or running water.
Woman shows off stylish pit toilet in TikTok video
A video posted on TikTok by @moshishi_latifah16 shows the lavatory, which has a toilet seat placed over the tiled long drop structure.
The interior of the small room is also painted in a bright yellow colour and features small decorative pieces, including photo frames, a mirror and a plant. The toilet roll holder can also be seen mounted high up onto the wall.
Watch the video below:
South Africans react to the glam pit toilet online
Netizens reacted with jokes as well as compliments directed at the unconventional pit toilet.
brilly the designer said:
"I really thought it was inside the house ."
@Willing replied:
"Can I see the outside of it? I like it ."
Kay_ commented:
"Is no one going to comment on how far the toilet paper is?."
Pako responded:
"The most beautiful pit toilet I have ever seen."
Lehlabile said:
"Now, this is a toilet you are allowed to go with your phone."
Lesiba Monyela wrote:
"Yhoo bathong le tsea masepa serious nerh?♀️."
Desmond Mokou commented:
"Someone said le tseya masepa serious ."
Woman shares experience of using a long drop toilet during visit to her gogo's house
In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman has netizens remembering the good old days after taking to social media to share a clip of a humble trip to the loo while visiting her gogo.
In a video posted by @_royal.light on TikTok, the woman shows herself getting inside a long drop toilet.
Home Bio Gas defines long-drop toilets, also known as pit latrines, as the most basic waste management solution. They are primarily used in rural areas, remote camping sites, or off-grid locations.
