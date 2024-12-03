A woman on TikTok saved all the makotis visiting their in-laws this December with an usual trick to get things done much faster

She whipped out a useful tool that would eventually come in handy for one of the daunting chores in the villages

Social media users were floored by the lady's creative thinking and shared their thoughts in the comments

The festive season is upon us, and the Choice Assorted biscuits are flying off the shelves as fast as Chris Brown's tickets in SA.

Mzansi was dusted after a lady used hair removal lotion on chickens. Image: @mgce1

Many are making their way back home to visit their families and friends just in time for Christmas.

Lady uses hair removal lotion on chickens

New makotis are anxious about visiting their in-laws in the villages because of the endless list of chores. A smart lady on TikTok shared a genius tip to cruise through one of the most challenging tasks, slaughtering a chicken.

The livestock has to be cleaned in piping hot water to make it easier to pluck out its feathers. The process can be daunting, depending on experience. A hun shared how a shaving lotion got the work done faster than the traditional route.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by lady's genius plan in viral TikTok video

Social media users were dusted by the foolery and commented:

@Yasmine 🤍🫂 was amazed by how things turned out:

"The plot twist is crazy."

@Shudu M | YouTube was too stunned to speak:

"Let me pick up my jaw."

@Jesusluvsu explained why:

"See, that's why I decline food at people's houses."

@Salma_ms2u gladly confessed:

"I'm capable of doing this."

@TSAUN🇧🇼 commented:

"Thanks for the plug. My friend has been gatekeeping this; now I see why."

SA floored by lady fearful of holding live chicken

Briefly News also reported that a young woman faced one of her daunting fears of holding a live chicken right before it was turned into her dinner. The lady was visibly shaking as her father instructed and helped her hold the animal in the correct way.

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the woman hysterically funny.

