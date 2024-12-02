Two little kids left many people on the internet cracking up in laughter over their shenanigans

The video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted as they rushed to the comments section poking fun at the toddlers' antics

Two toddlers left people on the internet floored by their mischievous antics displayed in a TikTok video.

Toddlers escaped their home through the gate in a TikTok video. Image: @phomolo.s.k

Kids escaping from their homes through the gate

The funny video posted by a TikTok user, @phomolo.s.k, has since gone viral. It showcases the children squeezing through a narrow gap, one after the other, in a coordinated attempt to break free.

As the footage continued, the little ones walked out without a care in the world. The clip gained massive traction on social media, leaving many people in laughter. Within a few hours of its publication, it had gathered over 807k views.

Peeps cracked jokes with one person saying the following in the comments:

"Bester and Nandipha leaving Mangaung prison."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to toddlers' hilarious antics

The online community reacted to the video as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Nkhosi lomuhle cracked a joke, saying:

"From Zimbabwe straight to South Africa if you don't get it, forget it."

Mr Titivator shared:

"That's how I'll runaway from girls this December."

Leonayasini wrote:

"Straight onto the road, not funny but dangerous."

Travis commented:

"That's me running away from my friends after I get my bonus."

Leo soul grabber was not impressed:

"So near to the road, gosh, they are babies; this is not funny."

