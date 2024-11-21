South Africa's famous housekeeper came back to plug her followers with an easy hack to keep flies away this festive season

Mbali Nhlapho listed two products that guaranteed a pest-free zone during the summer

Social media users appreciated the lady's helpful tip and shared their thoughts in the comments

Mbali Nhlapho is one of Mzansi's favourite housekeepers who generously plugs her followers with simple hacks.

Mbali Nhlapho plugged Mzansi with an easy fly-eliminating hack. Image: @mbalinhlapho7

Source: TikTok

She returned right on time for the festive season with a tip to keep annoying pests away.

Mbali Nhlapho shares tip to keep flies away

Flies are one of the most annoying insects, especially in the summertime when the house is unbearably hot. They fill up the kitchen while the pots are on and buzz in your ears when you're watching your favourite show in your living room.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mbali Nhlapho heard Mzansi's cries and filmed a video showing the best way to keep flies away this festive season. started by boiling water on the stove, adding a tablespoon of powdered cinnamon, slices of lemon, and a cup of vinegar.

Not only does her mixture help keep flies away, but it also keeps the house smelling great. When the stove simmer cools down, you can pour it into a spray bottle to spray around the house and countertops.

Mzansi was impressed with the easy hack and flooded the comments section of the clip

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to easy fly-eliminating hack by Mbali Nhlapho

Social media users were impressed with the hack and commented:

@Esther Digame was grateful for the simple hack:

"It's like you read my mind. These flies are just too much."

@pulanesannah said:

"Thank you very much, dear."

@lomthandazo 💗💞 was appreciative:

"Thanks so much, dear. Yho, this is so helpful; wow, let's do it now. Flies are a challenge even when I start cooking."

Mbali Nhlapho shares easy rat-eliminating hack

Briefly News also reported that South Africa's favourite housekeeper plugged Mzansi with an easy tutorial to get rid of rats. Mbali Nhlapho advised her followers to use household items to eliminate the pests crawling in the ceilings.

Social media users were grateful for the hack and asked for more ways to get rid of pests.

Source: Briefly News