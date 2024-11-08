A woman on TikTok shared an impressive hack for brightening underarms just in time for the summer

The beauty content creator walked her followers through a step-by-step guide to achieving their desired results

Her social media friends were grateful for the tip and for the lady sharing her satisfying results

Summer is approaching, and the ladies are getting their bodies ready for the fun festive activities.

A South African lady shared a highly requested hack to brighten armpits. Image: @_mrs_femi

Source: TikTok

A woman on TikTok plugged the girls with a highly requested beauty hack that she gladly documented on her social media.

Lady plugs SA with effective beauty hack

Some women dislike the hyperpigmentation around their inner thighs, underarms, and faces. Finding the right hack or remedy to eliminate the unwanted look can be tricky, but one beauty guru came to the rescue.

Porsha Mthembu modelled her results for her social media friends to see before revealing the highly requested hack. She listed the products below:

Watermelon scrub from Standard Beauty

Glycolic acid from The Ordinary found at Clicks

Thick sip from Standard Beauty

Alpha arbutin from Standard Beauty

Sweetcheeks buttercream from Standard Beauty

Dove antiperspirant deodorant

She captioned her clip:

"This is how I brighten my armpits."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to bright armpit hack

Social media users appreciated the beauty hack and commented:

@MmagoAmoLeTshepi shared:

"Mine are so dark."

@_fezb realised:

"Even armpits need a skincare routine, gosh. Thank you for the plug."

@Thapi shared her remedy:

"I use gentle magic. When I wash my face, I also wash the armpits."

@Mmina' Tlou needed a fast fix:

"I have seven days to fix mine. Is that enough time? Thanks for the plug."

@Zozo Dube was impressed:

"Even your skin, you're glowing."

