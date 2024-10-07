A South African woman shared how 15 years of using skin-whitening products has ruined her skin

Lebohang reflected on her journey and what her idea of beauty was that eventually led her to apply chemicals to her face

Social media users were concerned and reacted to the lady's story differently in the comments section

Lebo started using bleaching products at the age of 20 after being envious of her light-skinned friends.

The lady thought a lighter skin tone meant a person was more beautiful and attractive.

SA lady explains journey with skin bleaching products

A Mzansi lady started noticing her friends' complexion, gradually turning lighter, and started digging for the secret formula, driven by envy. Lebohang soon found out about the skin-lightening products her pal had been using and bought a collection of her own:

"I could not stop; I was hungry for that beauty."

She switched from product to brand, brand to brand, trying to find the next best thing:

"I was very beautiful, like a white woman, but the after-effects started."

Lebohang noticed that her fair skin was turning red and itchy. The lady shared that the products are easy to purchase at an affordable price:

"It's not difficult to buy them because they are very cheap; some of them are cheaper than getting a cream from the doctor; you can even get them from the street vendors."

The lady shared why staying away from skin-bleaching products is hard to stay away from:

"Once you stop using them, you look like a granny; you look older because you have stopped using them. They are not good at all; people are getting hurt. It's not okay; the government should do something; they are illegal."

Gordon Bandile Ramaphosa shared the clip on their TikTok with the caption:

"Woman in South Africa, Soweto, explains how skin whitening products ruined her life because she wanted to look white like a white woman."

Mzansi reacts to lady using skin bleaching products

Social media users reacted to a woman using skin-lightening products for 15 years:

@Shunnyikiwemakhubele shared how being darker is hard in Mzansi:

"No one understands how it is to be dark-skinned in SA. Even Men treat you badly; I'm 33, and I still get funny looks since primary."

@Micheala Silwana had no idea that she was bleaching her skin:

"To think I was bullied at primary for being light-skinned. No one is safe."

@zaza commented:

"And the medical doctors are so beautiful with their dark skin."

@Teacher Rici explained:

"But white doesn't mean beautiful; all ladies are beautiful."

@summer_harvester shared a quote:

"'Who taught you to hate the colour of your skin?'"

