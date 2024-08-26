Chidimma Adetshina has been blasted for promoting skin-lightening products while participating in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

A picture of Adetshina posing with the products shared online sparked backlash, with social media users denouncing her for endorsing skin-bleaching

Critics questioned the effectiveness and ethics of the products, calling her actions misleading

Chidimma Adetshina has been criticised for advertising what appears to be skin-bleaching products in Nigeria. The star has been posing with the products of one of the Miss Universe Nigeria sponsors.

Chidimma Adetshina slammed for promoting skin-lightening products

Another day, another chance for Chidimma Adetshina to trend for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial model who jetted off to Nigeria to take part in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant caught strays for advertising skin-lightening products.

A picture of Chichi posing with the products was shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @ApheleleJody. The post read:

"Chidimma Adetshina is promoting skin bleaching lotion in that Miss Universe Nigeria thingy 😭"

Fans react to Chidimma Adetshina's picture

Social media users denounced Chidimma Adetshina for promoting skin-bleaching products. Many said the star should do better.

@EzamaCirha said:

"Someone said she’ll be now Chichi Mbau."

@DigitalPen101 wrote:

"This says a lot about Chidimma. Most of you have no range to discuss anything trending on social media."

@KatlegoSepotok4 commented:

"That SkinWHite sponsor is actually a bleaching product, it also reads "whitening lotion", like this is wild!"

@graciousvb added:

"I fail to understand why is she dark skinned if those products are working. This fraudster is now scamming people."

@ColdTv84531 said:

"It's the "Miss Universe Nigeria 'THINGY' " for me 😅"

@NelzBaker added:

"The most prestigious pageant, my girl said🥺🥺"

