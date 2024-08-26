A behind-the-scenes look into the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant left South Africans in stitches

The contest, which became famous for Chidimma Adetshina's entry, was harshly criticised for his "low-budget" appearance

Mzansi couldn't help but troll the Nigerian pageant, saying Chichi probably regretted entering

The jokes were flying after South Africans got some behind-the-scenes photos from the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Miss Universe Nigeria gets underway

Just days ahead of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, netizens got to see a glimpse into the competition's preparation and what to expect on 31 August 2024.

Following Chidimma Adetshina's controversial entry into the contest, the pageant has become the talk of the social media streets as many South Africans share their thoughts on how it's turning out.

In a post shared by Twitter (X) user qhamadlula_, they posted snaps from the ladies' first day of camp and orientation, where they sat in a hall with judges, the media and a small runway.

Chidimma can be seen sitting among the contestants with a faint smile, wearing a sash written Taraba, a state in north-eastern Nigeria, which is presumably where her father originates:

Mzansi weighs in on Miss Universe Nigeria

South Africans compared the pageant to Miss South Africa, saying Miss Universe Nigeria was low-budget and Chidimma probably regretted entering.

Previously, Mzansi also shook its head on the pageant's prize money for the winner:

MoabiMo said:

"Chidimma is not happy with how the set for Miss Universe Nigeria looks like Grade R Graduations."

da_real_vince trolled Chidimma:

"How the mighty have fallen."

NdinguAmanda asked:

"Where’s that lady who said Miss SA was a 'Bush league pageant'? She must come to explain what this is."

mascthug wrote:

"I would be disappointed too."

pilzet posted:

"I wonder what the winner takes home? I’m sure it’s a bag of rice and a goat."

Chidimma Adetshina claims South Africa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chidimma Adetshina saying she is proudly South African.

This after she became nationwide news over her mom's fraud investigation, leading netizens to question her identity.

