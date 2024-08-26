Behind the Scenes Footage at Miss Universe Nigeria Leaves Mzansi in Stitches: “Low-Budget Decor”
- A behind-the-scenes look into the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant left South Africans in stitches
- The contest, which became famous for Chidimma Adetshina's entry, was harshly criticised for his "low-budget" appearance
- Mzansi couldn't help but troll the Nigerian pageant, saying Chichi probably regretted entering
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
The jokes were flying after South Africans got some behind-the-scenes photos from the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.
Miss Universe Nigeria gets underway
Just days ahead of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, netizens got to see a glimpse into the competition's preparation and what to expect on 31 August 2024.
Following Chidimma Adetshina's controversial entry into the contest, the pageant has become the talk of the social media streets as many South Africans share their thoughts on how it's turning out.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
In a post shared by Twitter (X) user qhamadlula_, they posted snaps from the ladies' first day of camp and orientation, where they sat in a hall with judges, the media and a small runway.
Chidimma can be seen sitting among the contestants with a faint smile, wearing a sash written Taraba, a state in north-eastern Nigeria, which is presumably where her father originates:
Mzansi weighs in on Miss Universe Nigeria
South Africans compared the pageant to Miss South Africa, saying Miss Universe Nigeria was low-budget and Chidimma probably regretted entering.
Previously, Mzansi also shook its head on the pageant's prize money for the winner:
MoabiMo said:
"Chidimma is not happy with how the set for Miss Universe Nigeria looks like Grade R Graduations."
da_real_vince trolled Chidimma:
"How the mighty have fallen."
NdinguAmanda asked:
"Where’s that lady who said Miss SA was a 'Bush league pageant'? She must come to explain what this is."
Chidimma Adetshina tells Nigeria she's proudly South African, Mzansi reacts: "With stolen documents"
mascthug wrote:
"I would be disappointed too."
pilzet posted:
"I wonder what the winner takes home? I’m sure it’s a bag of rice and a goat."
Chidimma Adetshina claims South Africa
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chidimma Adetshina saying she is proudly South African.
This after she became nationwide news over her mom's fraud investigation, leading netizens to question her identity.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za