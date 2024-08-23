Chidimma Adetshina recently declared that she is proudly South African and Nigerian

The controversial pageant contestant recently jetted off to Naija to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition

Netizens dragged Chichi over her comment, saying she was delusional for claiming Mzansi despite her pending fraud case

Chidimma Adetshina was dragged over her comment about being South African.

Chidimma Adetshina ruffled some feathers when she declared that she's proudly South Africa, and Mzansi did not take well to her statement.

Chidimma Adetshina speaks on being South African

As she prepares for her anticipated Miss Universe Nigeria debut, Chidimma Adetshina has become the topic of discussion in both Naija and Mzansi, with many questioning her identity.

This after the investigation involving her mother took action, where it was believed that she may have committed identity theft.

Having recently landed in Nigeria ahead of the contest, Chichi spoke in an interview shared by Twitter (X) user _mashesha about her headspace and goals.

She highlighted the need for inclusivity, to which she declared that she was proudly South African and Nigerian:

"As much as I am still fighting for my identity, I am still proudly South African and proudly Nigerian, and it's okay to be diverse. I want people to see that and acknowledge it and accept it."

Mzansi reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's statement

South Africans claimed that Chidimma was delulu, while others said she couldn't claim Mzansi with invalid documentation:

Sli_Biyela said:

"This girl is sick in the head."

iamnel__ was stunned:

"Proudly South African with stolen documents? She's mentally ill."

Juli_Van_Staden dragged Chidimma:

"But 50 % of her DNA is Mozambican. Why is this woman so delusional? Where does SA feature there? No ID, No DNA, No RSA."

kruder69 wrote:

"But she can’t be proudly South African because of her stolen SA nationality, is she sick? The same woman wanted to represent SA, but she’s now proudly Nigerian weeks later?"

sim_bells posted:

"She is confused, shame. She belongs to her father's land."

