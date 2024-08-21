Yaya Mavundla recently shared a video of Chidimma Adetshina leaving the country

The clip sees the former Miss South Africa contestant at an airport, seemingly prepping to leave for Nigeria

Mzansi is convinced that she's fleeing the country, while others questioned how she's leaving without valid documentation

Yaya Mavundla reacted to Chidimma Adetshina leaving South Africa. Images: yayarsa, chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

A video of Chidimma Adetshina apparently leaving for Nigeria is making the rounds online, and netizens are convinced that she's running away from the drama in Mzansi.

Yaya Mavundla reacts to Chidimma Adetshina leaving Mzansi

As the fraud investigation involving her mother continues, Chidimma Adetshina appears to be keeping her composure as she vies for the Miss Universe Nigeria title.

Transgender activist, Yaya Mavundla shared a video taken by friends/ supporters of the former Miss South Africa contestant, shot in what appears to be an airport.

Yaya commented on Chichi's apparent determination to win the pageant as she prepped herself for a flight to Nigeria on 20 August 2024. She was also curious to know whether her parents had also left the country.

This after Briefly News reported on the Department of Home Affairs' failed attempts to reach the contestant's mother:

"Chidimma Adetshina is leaving for Nigeria right now. I guess she's so determined to get this crown. I wonder if her parents are still here or if they also have left."

Mzansi weighs in on Chidimma's departure

Netizens are convinced that Chichi is skipping the country, while others raised questions about her sketchy documentation:

Mathapelo_Matz was confused:

"Why does this lady want to win a pageant so bad? Is it vanity? Self-esteem issues? Does she want validation? I don’t get it, and she’s dead set on her mission."

_Craton said:

"Will she be able to come back in? Her ID was revoked which means her SA passport is not valid anymore."

renei_Nay wrote:

"She’s fleeing, and no one is stopping her!"

TheMusicBinger asked:

"How is she allowed when her documents are fake?"

Home Affairs to cancel Chidimma's ID

In more Chidimma Adetshina updates, Briefly News shared the developments from the Department of Home Affairs regarding the former Miss SA's identity case.

It was reported that the department is set to cancel Chichi's ID as it could be fake.

Source: Briefly News