Chidimma Adetshina's mother is reportedly no longer answering phone calls amid her fraud investigation

The former Miss South Africa contestant's mom was implicated in an ongoing identity theft case dating back decades

Mzansi is stunned by the developments in the case, with some bashing Chichi's parents for not protecting their child

Chidimma Adetshina's mother is reportedly not taking calls from the Department of Home Affairs. Images: chichi_vanessa

Chidimma Adetshina has reportedly stopped taking calls amid her developing fraud investigation.

Chidimma Adetshina's mother goes MIA

In the weeks following the investigation into Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship status, it has been reported that her mother is nowhere to be found.

According to SowetanLIVE, the Department of Home Affairs has reportedly been in contact with the former Miss South Africa contestant's mother as part of the investigation, but has now failed to reach her telephonically.

It is also reported that when visiting her home address, she was nowhere to be found, and her family members referred the officials to her lawyers.

This after Chidimma's chances of winning Miss World Universe became evident, but according to Briefly News, the contestant now stands to lose her South African citizenship and have her ID cancelled.

Mzansi weighs in on Home Affairs report

Netizens are stunned by the developments, while others called Chidimma's parents out for doing her dirty:

Msaaminahsblog said:

"I need this girl to bleksem her parents. Why let it go on this far without telling her something is amiss?"

Ashseraka2 suspected:

"Her father probably got citizenship because he is her father."

Gabhadhiya wrote:

"She messed up the entire scam because of a pageant."

SikhoPhilani demanded:

"Let's investigate the ex-husband as well. In fact, all the people who've ever come into contact with her."

Nana_Magubane responded:

"Haai bandla. Her parents did her dirty shame. They knew their corrupt activities, and yet they let her enter Miss SA."

