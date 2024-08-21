Chidimma Adetshina: Fraud-Implicated Mother Reportedly No Longer Answering Calls Amid Investigation
- Chidimma Adetshina's mother is reportedly no longer answering phone calls amid her fraud investigation
- The former Miss South Africa contestant's mom was implicated in an ongoing identity theft case dating back decades
- Mzansi is stunned by the developments in the case, with some bashing Chichi's parents for not protecting their child
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Chidimma Adetshina has reportedly stopped taking calls amid her developing fraud investigation.
Chidimma Adetshina's mother goes MIA
In the weeks following the investigation into Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship status, it has been reported that her mother is nowhere to be found.
According to SowetanLIVE, the Department of Home Affairs has reportedly been in contact with the former Miss South Africa contestant's mother as part of the investigation, but has now failed to reach her telephonically.
It is also reported that when visiting her home address, she was nowhere to be found, and her family members referred the officials to her lawyers.
This after Chidimma's chances of winning Miss World Universe became evident, but according to Briefly News, the contestant now stands to lose her South African citizenship and have her ID cancelled.
Mzansi weighs in on Home Affairs report
Netizens are stunned by the developments, while others called Chidimma's parents out for doing her dirty:
Msaaminahsblog said:
"I need this girl to bleksem her parents. Why let it go on this far without telling her something is amiss?"
Ashseraka2 suspected:
"Her father probably got citizenship because he is her father."
Gabhadhiya wrote:
"She messed up the entire scam because of a pageant."
SikhoPhilani demanded:
"Let's investigate the ex-husband as well. In fact, all the people who've ever come into contact with her."
Nana_Magubane responded:
"Haai bandla. Her parents did her dirty shame. They knew their corrupt activities, and yet they let her enter Miss SA."
Mzansi reacts to Miss Universe Nigeria prize money
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the prize money the Miss Universe Nigeria winner stood to win.
South Africans shook their heads at the amount, while others rooted for Chidimma Adetshina's win.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za