TV personality Stoan Seate chimed in on the Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's case

This was after Home Affairs announced that Chidimma's mother likely committed identity fraud

Stoan wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram explaining his opinion on the matter and also blaming Chidimma's parents for not protecting her

With ongoing investigations regarding Vanessa Chidimma's mother's identity, the TV personality Stoan Seate decided to chime in.

Stoan Seate blames Chidimma's parents for not protecting her

With the former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's saga continuing on social media, the former Soul Buddys actor Stoan Seate weighed in on the case.

This was after the Department of Home Affairs announced that they found evidence that Chidimma's mother likely committed identity fraud in 2001. Seate shared a lengthy post about this case on his Instagram page.

He wrote:

"You’re damned if you do…you’re damned if you don’t. We need solutions to the systemic problems that plague us as South Africans and Africans at large. Concentrating on humiliating individuals will not solve these issues until we address the root cause.

"Her parents did not protect her, and they put her in harm’s way by allowing her to enter the pageant, knowing her immigration status. Certain foreign governments must account for and take responsibility for their citizens’ bad deeds in other countries…thus giving them a bad name. The voters are desperate for honest leadership that preaches unity over division and social responsibility over policing.

"Responsible leaders need to urgently address the fundamental structural issues that have kept us punching well below our weight…and stop the finger-pointing. We are the only ones…as citizens…who can guide their focus. We must remember that as part of a greater Continent, it’s not about keeping others out of South Africa but helping to make their home situation better and a more desirable place to stay for a generally better Africa(I believe President Mbeki was trying to build in that direction)."

PA investigates Miss SA contestant

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Patriotic Alliance is pursuing legal avenues to investigate Chidimma Adetshina.

The Patriotic Alliance plans to file a court interdict preventing Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the competition. According to IOL, the party's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, is concerned that Adetshina has not clarified her citizenship. He said conflicting reports about her mother's citizenship have made the controversy challenging to subside.

