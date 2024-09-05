The minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, revealed that pit toilets will be a thing of the past by next year

Gwarube responded to a question in Parliament during a debate about the progress the department is making in ensuring no public school uses the bucket system

South Africans took what she said with a grain of salt and did not believe her, with some pointing out that similar promises were made in the past

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwaruba, promised to eradicate the bucket system in South African public schools by next year.

Gwarube promises to eradicate pit toilets

According to TimesLIVE, Gwarube spoke in response to a question in Parliament about the progress the department is making in ensuring that pit toilets are a thing of the past. Pit toilets are still a reality for many South African schools.

Since joining the office, Gwarube revealed that she has prioritised sanitation in public school facilities. She said she wants to ensure that pit toilets are gone by the end of this financial year, which concludes in April next year. As it stands, 4,700 pit toilets in South African schools remain.

South Africans do not believe Gwarube

Netizens on Facebook were not entirely convinced that Gwarube would complete the task of getting rid of the unsanitary toilets.

Ras Magosi St Magakwe said:

"That's a story for next year."

Liyema Nazo said:

"We're tired of talks. We need action, Siviwe."

Richard Deane said:

"That's optimistic. If you've only already had 30 years."

RSA Citizen said:

"Our great and glorious comrade leaders and their kids will never be seen anywhere near a government school. They couldn't care less."

Chris Shabangu said:

"Let's hope she will keep her word. She just reminded me of TM in his term in office."

Siviwe Gwarube to review curriculum

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gwarube announced plans to review the country's school curriculum.

She said the department will establish a consulting forum to ensure the education curriculum remains relevant and practical.

