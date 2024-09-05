A South African woman’s question about why men leave their children sparked emotional responses, revealing personal struggles and societal issues

Men shared stories of challenging relationships, with some citing financial difficulties and personal conflicts

Legal experts told Briefly News about the importance of separating custody rights from financial support

A South African woman’s inquiry into why men leave their children prompted men to share heartbreaking stories of failed relationships and challenges in co-parenting. Images: @bk_chauke.

A South African woman’s inquiry about why some men leave their children has sparked a wave of emotional responses from men across the country.

Her question, "Why did you leave your baby?" resonated deeply, leading to a series of heartfelt replies that reveal personal struggles and societal issues.

South African parent's responsibilities

This conversation has sparked a broader discussion about parents' responsibilities, the impact of personal relationships on child-rearing, and the legal mechanisms in place to support families.

SA men share their responses

One commenter, @Samandaba❤️, shared a story of working hard to provide for his child but facing challenges with a partner who refused to buy shoes for their baby.

He told @bk_chauke that the situation left him questioning the commitment of both partners in raising their child:

"Benginga sebenzi that time okay ku December ngihlanganise ngthengele ingane iympahla ngithi cela emthengela izicathulo coz aziphumanga emalini ebikhon." [I wasn't working that time around December, I put together what I could for the baby's clothes, I asked her to buy shoes because I couldn't.]

@Phumlani commented:

"I asked for DNA, but she refused and said there are good men who'll take care of the child's needs and I accepted that."

Another man, identified as @halalisani1900, recounted how he brought his partner and child from rural areas to Johannesburg, only for his partner to start distancing herself and neglecting their responsibilities.

His experience highlights the painful reality of relationships deteriorating despite efforts to build a stable life for a family.

"I took her from emakhaya got her a Job lana eJozi, then waqala waba nama friends amu advice ngami, waqala keh endlini ehlezi ekwatile ngisho ngingenze lutho then ngabona uthando alusekho lah ngahamba." [I took her from home, got her a job here in Joburg, she got friends who advised her about me and she started doing her own things, I left.]

@Eviet3314 expressed frustration over listening to men making excuses:

"Me sitting down and listening to guys with excuses."

While another user, @Links, emphasized that no difficulty level should justify leaving a child behind.

"There is no level of toxicity of a baby mama that can make me leave my child... Ai never."

No parent can deny access to a child

Advocate Kgalalelo Jennifer Matabane told Briefly News that parental rights and financial support are distinct elements of child custody.

According to her, access to a child cannot be denied based on financial contributions, and disputes over maintenance should be resolved through legal channels without impacting custody rights.

Adding to the legal perspective, family law expert Thandeka Mthembu also told Briefly News that while financial support is crucial, it should not be used as a bargaining chip in custody arrangements.

“Courts are designed to ensure that children’s needs are met, and access to the child should be based on the best interests of the child, not on financial disputes."

