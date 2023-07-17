The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered a man to his former spouse's monthly maintenance

The man stopped making payments in 2020 after the Randburg Magistrate's Court suspended the spousal support agreement

A high court judge criticised the magistrate's court for mishandling the case it had no jurisdiction over

JOHANNESBURG - A divorcee's momentary reprieve from paying his ex-wife monthly maintenance has been shattered by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

A Johannesburg man has been ordered to resume paying his ex-wife R30 000 a month. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The court ordered the man to resume paying R30 000 in monthly spousal support after three years of not making instalments, TimesLIVE reported.

Ex-wife runs to Joburg High Court after lower court suspends spousal support

The ex-wife, referred to as LDB in legal papers, approached the high court after the Randburg Magistrate's Court ruled that her ex-husband could stop making payments in 2020.

The ex-husband, referred to as JSB, told the magistrate's court the Covid-19 pandemic had negatively affected his finances, forcing him to dip into his savings to make the payment.

Randburg Magistrate's Court criticised for mishandling spousal maintenance claim

When handing down the judgment, high court judge Stuart Wilson criticised the lower courts for mishandling the case and disregarding the former couple's divorce agreement.

Wilson also took issue with the magistrate's court for following legally flawed court proceedings and found that it erred in suspending the spousal support, News24 reported.

Wilson said:

"An examination of the record reveals that none of the magistrate's factual findings has any reliable foundation in it."

