A Johannesburg wife's lavish life at the expense of her estranged husband has come to an end

The South Gauteng High Court dismissed the wife's demand for R95 000 in spousal maintenance claiming she can fund her lifestyle

The court ordered the husband to pay R10 000 monthly maintenance for the couple's shared child

JOHANNESBURG - A high-maintenance Johannesburg wife will have to fund her own soft life from now on after the South Gauteng High Court dismissed her astronomical maintenance demand.

High Maintainance wife demands R95k maintenance from estranged husband

The wife, who instituted divorce proceedings, approached the court, demanding monthly spousal maintenance of R95 000 to maintain the high-end lifestyle she enjoyed with her ex-husband while they were together,

However, Acting Judge E Mokoena advised that the woman cut down on her lux expenses to a level she could afford independently.

To motivate her R95 000 maintenance demand, the woman detailed her expenses and living standard for the court.

Posh Johannesburg wife details lavish lifestyle for South Gauteng High Court

She said she, her estranged husband and their daughter enjoyed regular local and international holidays, which featured business class flights, five-star hotel stays, shopping sprees at Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana stores and eating at high-end restaurants.

In addition to claiming she drove a luxury Land Rover Velar and only bought groceries at Woolworths, the woman said she spent R20 000 monthly on beauty treatments, IOL reported.

She told the court she made money breeding French bulldogs which racked in R140 000 a year, and earned R10 000 a month by renting out one of her properties.

Husband argues posh wife can fund her lavish lifestyle

The husband argued that he was never the main provider for his wife, adding that she came from money, made ample income, and her expenses could be covered by what she earns and her new live-in partner.

The court sided with the husband, and while it rubbished the wife's maintenance claim, it ordered the husband to pay R10 000 monthly maintenance for their child.

South Africans praise court for ruling against posh Johannesburg wife

Below are some comments:

Kali Dutton commented:

"Seems like the pendulum is swinging. This woman is evil."

Kabelo Herman said:

"Very refreshing to see a judge who's not a simp."

MmaRori Pheni praised:

"The court is getting very smart, siyabonga."

Thabang Modise rejoiced:

"Best news ever."

Jt Goba celebrated:

"Victory after victory (R16000 and R95000 cases), we shall see a decline in man's depression and violent behaviour."

MJ Masterpiece Nhlapo added:

"The beautiful God we serve."

