An exceptional young man graduated cum laude and won a Dean's Merit Award for the Durban University of Technology

Nkosenhle Dlamini says his mother deserves all the praise as she worked as a street vendor to get him through university

The 26-year-old entrepreneur's story inspired South Africans who congratulated Dlamini on his astounding achievement

DURBAN - An exceptional graduate from the Durban University of Technology has shared the root of his tremendous achievement.

Cum Laude DUT graduate said his street vendor mom is the reason for his academic success. Image: DUT/Facebook & Leon Sadiki/Getty Images

Nkosenhle Dlamini didn't only graduate cum laude but also snagged a Dean's Merit Award when he crossed the stage on Wednesday, 24 May.

DUT graduate says street vendor mother helped him achieve academic success

But for Dlamini, he believes all praise belongs to his mother, Ntombi, who also happens to be a street vendor, TimesLIVE reported.

The new graduate described his mom as his ultimate cheerleader who used the money she made selling goods on the street to put him through university.

While his mother did not have much, as a single parent, she gave the little she had to ensure that Dlamnini and his brother Phakamani had the best in life.

DUT cum laude graduate share hopes for the future

Speaking about his academic journey, Dlamini said it was eye-opening, and he couldn't place value on the knowledge and information he received from his diploma in business and information management, DUT reported.

When asked what he wanted to do with his diploma, Dlamini said he ultimately wanted to follow in his mother's footsteps.

Dlamini said:

“I want to work for a big corporate company and get enough experience to start my own company since entrepreneurship was highly emphasised in my course of study and it runs through my bloodline.”

South Africans praise DUT student for graduating Cum Laude

Below are some comments:

Kika Masentle Silva congratulated:

"Well done, my boy, I am equally proud of you, I hope your story inspires many who also came from disadvantaged backgrounds!"

Vimbili Shabalala priased:

"It's all in your mind, not in your circumstances. Bravo."

Johan de Villiers added:

"Well done, hard work and dedication always bare fruit!"

Khanyisa Zondani celebrated:

"Congratulations, my love make your mom proud all the best for your future."

