South African actor and DJ Buhle "Nimza" Maseko revealed on Instagram that he ventured into the property industry

The Skeem Saam actor shared that he's a licensed real estate agent and posted the details of his service under the Kago M agency

Buhle Maseko joined several Mzansi celebs like Gabriel Temudzani, who revealed their side jobs

‘Skeem Saam’ star Buhle “Nimza” Maseko is a real estate agent. Image: @buhle_maseko

Source: Instagram

Buhe Maseko, well known for his acting role Nimza on Skeem Saam, has joined the ranks of celebrities with side hustles.

Maseko recently announced on Instagram that he ventured into the property industry. Buhle posted details of the agency he works for, Kago M. Maseko also penned a caption asking Mzansi to support him:

"For all your property needs, feel free to get in touch with me and the Kago M team. We have industry professionals on standby waiting to assist you with all your property related needs."

The few people who commented on Buhle's post congratulated him and vowed to support his new work venture.

@gabisilet said:

"Phambili we go."

zola_hashatsi shared:

"Nice one. I'll support you."

@gamue.r_04 posted:

"I love this for you."

Buhle Maseko says being a real estate agent has always been his dream

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Skeem Saam actor candidly talked about when his love for the property industry started.

Buhle said he has always wanted to become a real estate agent. Luckily, an agency approached him during the peak of Covid-19 when he had free time.

“When Covid-19 happened it was very unfortunate, but that prompted me to go in a different direction.”

Buhle, who is also a DJ and an actor, reassured fans that he would not be quitting the entertainment industry, but he's securing other income streams.

Muvhango star Gabriel Temudzani shares his farming side hustle

Briefly News reported a month ago that Gabriel Temudzani, known for his Chief Azwindini role on Muvhango, is a farmer.

He has been farming since 2016, when he received a fertile plot of land from his family, reported The South African. Gabriel's agricultural venture has been so successful that it may soon be recognised as a commercial project in Limpopo.

Source: Briefly News