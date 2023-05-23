Elijah Muhammad, an Oklahoma teen in the US, has become the youngest African-American college graduate

The 13-year-old recently walked across the stage to receive a computer science and cybersecurity degree

Elijah has revealed he has 10 IBM certifications, one Google IT certification and four Oklahoma City Community College diplomas

Black excellence! A teenager named Elijah Muhammad has made history as the youngest African-American to graduate college with a Computer Science and Cybersecurity degree.

He imprinted his name in the sands of time when he walked across the stage to graduate from college at 13.

Elijah becomes fully aware of the milestone

Speaking about the accomplishment, Elijah admitted that he did not fully understand the full impact of his achievement until his dad explained it to him.

Elijah Muhammad is the youngest African-American college graduate with four diplomas at 13. Photo credit: Action News.

"He was like 'You're doing this; you're the youngest ever to do it,'" Elijah said, .

Elijah is proud of his work and has completed more than just the diplomas.

"I have 10 IBM certifications, one Google IT certification and four Oklahoma City Community College diplomas," he said, in a report by AfroTech.

Elijah's parents express excitement

The teenager's family beamed with pride over his milestones and future. His mother admitted that Elijah is the most intelligent person she knows.

''I've never seen anyone like him," said Atashia Muhammad, Elijah's mother.

The teen's father is equally delighted about his boy's history-making accomplishment. He believes that whatever a person puts their mind to, they can do it.

Watch the video of Elijah walking across the stage below:

