Pregnant women living in three suburbs of Philadelphia, USA, are set to be paid a monthly stipend.

According to the story, many pregnant women in the selected areas will be paid over R18,000 monthly.

Pregnant women in Philadelphia are to be paid overR18,000 as stipends to improve birth outcomes. Photo credit: LWA, Jose Luis Pelaez Inc and Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Only three areas are selected for the program, and to qualify, the pregnant women must reside in Cobbs Creek, Strawberry Mansion or Nicetown-Tioga neighbourhoods.

It is aimed at improving birth outcomes

Also, beneficiaries are expected to come from a household with less than R1 833 460,00 annually.

Reports by Fox News say the money is aimed at reducing the child mortality rate in the area.

Beneficiaries will be paid the money for up to 18 months and receive post-delivery support.

Health Department to commence payment in 2024

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has announced that it is looking to launch the program early next year, 2024.

Health Commissioner Dr Cheryl Bettigole said in a statement:

"Infant mortality in Philadelphia is a solvable crisis. We know that being able to better support pregnant people and new parents helps keep babies alive.

"As the poorest big city in the country, this is not always easy, especially in areas of the city that are being crushed by generational poverty and systemic racism. The Philly Joy Bank draws on the successes of other no-strings-attached guaranteed income projects to help break those cycles."

The New York Post reports that the health department is fundraising to be able to go through with the project.

