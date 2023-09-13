A woman with vitiligo shared her journey with the disease on TikTok while flawlessly beating her face with makeup products

She questioned the hereditary aspect and detailed how her skin pigment has evolved since she was a child

Her honesty and unique beauty won the admiration of people who could not stop gushing about her

A woman with vitiligo posted a makeup video and became a viral sensation. Image: @withambernicole

A black woman living with the autoimmune disease vitiligo opened up about her journey with the condition.

Living with vitiligo

The gorgeous lady @withambernicole candidly shared her experience while doing her makeup in a TikTok video. She gave insight into the ups and downs she has faced since her diagnosis at the age of 10.

She highlighted the changing nature of the disease that has caused her to lose and regain skin pigment over the years.

The woman also mentioned that vitiligo may not be hereditary in her case, as no one in her family shares the condition, be it on her maternal or paternal side.

TikTok video about vitiligo goes viral

The video, with 12 million views, garnered admiration from people around the world. Many were captivated by her unique beauty, applauding her for her raw honesty and willingness to share her journey with vitiligo.

Watch the video below:

Embracing individuality on social media

People appreciated the woman for educating them as they swooned over her beauty in the comments.

@user1951574712057 said:

"I had no idea vitiligo changed at all! Thank you for sharing your story and educating me."

@havemeyerb commented:

"I really seriously think vitiligo is so stunning."

@Drizzy stated:

"People with vitiligo are so beautiful."

@C.Rosetta posted:

"I think it looks so pretty though. I’ve seen a couple of people with vitiligo and they always just look so gorgeous."

@RobertPattinsonswig mentioned:

"I had no clue you could lose and regain pigment like that. Crazy!"

@alexross132 shared:

"One of my best friends when I was growing up had vitiligo! She hated it but I think it’s so beautiful."

@cinniepie wrote:

"I saw a creator that lines her vitiligo in bold colours, it looks so beautiful."

@adi.the.redhead added:

"You are so beautiful! What a queen."

