Shania Muhammad made history when she earned her first associate degree from Langston University at age 14

The teenager obtained another associate degree at the same time from Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) in the US

Shania recently added another feat by earning her first bachelor's degree with distinction from Langston

After making history as the youngest student to obtain an associate degree from Langston University in the US, Shania Muhammad has now bagged a bachelor's degree.

Before her recent accomplishment, the 15-year-old had inked her name in the history books of Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) with another associate degree.

Shania's father celebrates her

According to The Black Wall Street Times, Shania graduated from Langston with distinction.

Black girl is the youngest student to earn a bachelor's degree from Langston University in the US. Photo credit: @KOCOMeghan (Twitter)/ The Black Wall Street Times.

''History was just made again for the 3rd time by a 15-year-old 3x college graduate,'' her father, Elijah Muhammad, announced on social media, Because Of Them We Can reported.

Shania's mother presents her bachelor's degree to her daughter

Shania has already obtained three degrees in less than three years, which is an impressive accomplishment for any student. She obtained a Family and Consumer Sciences - Child Development degree and received her department's Outstanding Graduate Senior Award.

The teenager began attending OCCC at the age of 13 and graduated with her first degree at Langston at the age of 14.

Her mother, Atashia Muhammad, is an associate professor at Langston and was present to confer her first degree and called it a ''special occasion''.

Shania has carried her talent to graduate school, where she is pursuing a master's degree in Business Administration while maintaining a 4.0 GPA in her first semester.

