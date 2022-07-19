Becoming the youngest Wits student to graduate with a PhD in Science had the young woman buzzing

Twitter user @Nomhle_Global shared pictures from her graduation ceremony, highlighting her outstanding achievement

The people of social media were marvelled by her accomplishment and helped her celebrate in the comment section

A young South African woman just graduated with a PhD in Science from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg. At the age of just 25, this made her the youngest Wits student to do this.

Getting a PhD is something no one but those who have done it will ever understand the sacrifice, determination, and passion needed to do so. That doctor title does not come easy.

Twitter user @Nomhle_Global took to social media to share that she is officially the youngest Wits student to get a PhD in Science. Being just 25, the stunner has a long and fruitful road ahead of her… this big win is just the beginning!

“I was honored today to have graduated with my fellow PhD Grads. I'm truly humbled to be the youngest ever graduate at Wits at 25 to have obtained a PhD in Science. From Honours to a PhD programme. Truly blessed! ❤”

People shower the newly-appointed Dr with praise

What a flipping accomplishment! The comment section was quickly buzzing with love and praise for the incredible young woman.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@sbonisomjaja said:

“A million congratulations to you Dr Ngwenya, truly blessed to have met you, you're a true inspiration.”

@jonahkirabo said:

“Congratulations dear one, oh meant to say, Dr. This is huuuge.”

@LesibaPhahlas said:

“Having been in the same GEOG class with you, I can imagine what is must be like to be a Dr. This is so inspiring!!!”

@thomas_jabu said:

