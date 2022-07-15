A stunning young woman, who functions as a trainee chartered accountant, has taken to social media to celebrate her latest achievements

The sis, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, expressed how thrilled she was to bag an interview and to be six months away from completing her articles

Nkhensani Shimange inspired so many LinkedIn peeps with her online post, with Mzansi netizens wishing her a hearty congratulations for the milestones

A gorgeous young woman from Johannesburg is total goals, with the sis a trainee chartered accountant at multinational conglomerate, KPMG.

Johannesburg accountant, Nkhensani Shimange is goals with her achievements. Image: Nkhensani Shimange/LinkedIn and Nkhensani Shimange/Facebook.

Nkhensani Shimange is doing the absolute most in her field of work, with the babe taking to LinkedIn to post about her latest accolades.

The hun, who holds a Bachelor of Accounting Sciences from the University of the Witwatersrand, which is one of South Africa’s top institutions, noted that she bagged her first interview as a qualifying chartered accountant.

Nkhensani also said that she was only six months away from completing her articles, with the caption to her post reading:

“I had my first ‘qualifying CA (SA)’ job interview today, and it felt like a dream. From completing my Bachelor of Accounting Sciences, CTA, ITC, and APC to being six months away from getting signed off on my articles? So unreal! I’m definitely my dream come true.”

Thrilled LinkedIn peeps eagerly wished the ambitious young lady well on all her endeavours and congratulated her for the various milestones:

Reneilwe Malegodi said:

“Congratulations, I wish you all the best.”

Rajesh Mahabeer can’t wait to see what the hun does next:

“Congratulations. The world is your oyster. Wish it, and it shall happen.”

Nkateko Shikwambana reacted:

“Best of luck, Khens.”

