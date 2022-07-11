An intelligent woman based in Pretoria has taken to LinkedIn to share the amazing news of her graduation from Unisa

The lovely hun obtained her accounting qualification and looked super lush in a stunning green suit that matched her gown and sash

In true Mzansi fashion, LinkedIn peeps wished the lovely babe well for her fantastic accolade, with her comment section crammed full of congratulatory messages

Another pretty young woman has taken to the socials to proudly share the news of her graduation. How amazing is that?

Tiisetso Morero was overjoyed after obtaining her degree in accounting from Unisa. Image: Tiisetso (Prudence) Morero/LinkedIn.

A beaut from Pretoria in Gauteng was hella excited after bagging her Bachelor of Accounting Sciences degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa). It’s a fantastic milestone, and sis deserves all the bells and whistles.

Tiisetso Morero looked absolutely gorgeous in a lovely green suit that totally matched the sash of her graduation outfit. The hun was really styling.

In a post on social media, the qualified accountant, who has worked as an education assistant at Letlopi secondary school, expressed how amped she was to obtain her qualification.

The post’s caption read:

“Bachelor of Accounting Sciences in financial accounting obtained.”

Social media users were wowed by Tiisetso’s milestone and celebrated her accolade in the comment section of the post.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Derrick Zulu said:

“Congratulations, Tiisetso and everything of the best.”

Dumi Khumalo added:

“Congratulations are in order.”

Luthando Molefe wrote:

“Congratulations, gorgeous.”

