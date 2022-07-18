A Mzansi personal chef just graduated from Durban University of Technology and was beaming with pride

Lungile Nhlanhla took to social media to celebrate, sharing some pictures from the magical day she worked so hard for

Social media users helped the woman celebrate her incredible milestone by flooding the comment section

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A stunning Mzansi chef celebrated her impressive graduation from the Durban University of Technology. Lungile Nhlanhla was overflowing with pride on her graduation day, and rightfully so.

Lungile Nhlanhla, a beautiful Mznais woman just graduated from DUT and was overflowing with pride. Image: Istagram / @lunginhlanhla

Source: Instagram

Being able to graduate from an institution with a tertiary qualification is a huge achievement. Knowing what went into making this day possible, the good sis was beaming.

Taking to Instagram, Lungile shared some stunning pictures from graduation and her celebrations. She graduated from DUT with an Advanced Diploma in Consumer Science of Food and Nutrition, adding to her levels as a personal chef.

Lungile was extremely grateful to all who made this day possible.

” Thank you to my family for their unconditional and unwavering love and support. You made yesterday sooo special for me.

“My amazing sister @nhlanhlom for capturing every single moment without skipping a beat.”

The people of Mzansi shower the graduate with praise

Seeing the pride on her face in the pictures had everyone hyping the graduate in the comment section. It is heartwarming to see so many others being happy for another’s happiness.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@pruehanna said:

“Congratulations my angel ”

@mandy_mpeko said:

“✨..never too late!! Congratulations again Lungz ❤️”

@lerato_seuoe said:

“Congratulations my friend! Super proud of you❤️✨”

@nero_bynero said:

“Congratulations Nkosazane So industrious, ambitious & tenacious What an inspiration ”

@ms_kuda said:

“Congratulations Gorgeous ❤️”

Man carries firewood, gives mum his graduation gown to honour her for taking him to university

In related news, Briefly News reported that it was a wonderful and joyful moment for a young man as he finally graduated from university.

However, instead of wearing the lovely graduation gown and cap, he honoured his mum.

The delighted young man who graduated from Addis Ababa University, Sidist Kilo Campus, donned his hardworking mum in the lovely garment.

As for him, he carried bundles of firewood to show what his loving mother went through to educate him, as indicated by Sobat Media.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News