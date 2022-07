A young man reminded his hardworking mother of her struggles to keep him in school as he graduated from Addis Ababa University, Sidist Kilo Campus

The grateful son carried a bundle of wood behind his back as his emotional mum donned his graduation gown and cap on the graduation day

Many netizens were touched by the humble gesture of the proud young man, sending sweet messages

It was a wonderful and joyful moment for a young man as he finally graduated from university.

Young man honours mum. Photo: Sobat Media.

Source: UGC

However, instead of wearing the lovely graduation gown and cap, he honoured his mum.

The delighted young man who graduated from Addis Ababa University, Sidist Kilo Campus, donned his hardworking mum in the lovely garment.

As for him, he carried bundles of firewood to show what his loving mother went through to educate him, as indicated by Sobat Media.

Remarkable journey

The emotional mum had to carry firewood for long distances and sell them at a small price to keep his bundle of joy in school.

The thoughtful young man reminded his mum of her struggles and determination to pay school fees for her son, which had not paid off.

It was a wonderful gesture by the boy who made her mum proud, carrying the tree branches on his back, symbolising what his adorable and industrious mother had to endure to keep him in school.

Netizens react

The beautiful video caught the attention of many netizens who could not help but adore the mother-son lovely story.

Dobuol Yang Riek II:

"Mother deserved much appreciated. That is a true story"

Gadise Tadesse:

"Beautifully written!! This picture made me reflect on how many mothers raise their sons and daughters by selling bundles of wood. It's a joyous day for this mother to see her son graduating from AAU!! God is Good indeed !!

Temesgen Mengesha Dabsu:

"She embodies the resilience of many women in Ethiopia and elsewhere, who goes through a lot of hustles to raise their children. They are life champions. Unfortunately, many of them don’t even make it to see such a day."

Doodaa Raayaa:

"That is how several families raise and make competent their children."

Sylvia Stewart:

"How beautiful that her son would honour her in this way. Heart-warming story."

Source: TUKO.co.ke