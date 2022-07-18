Netizens were incredibly proud of a gorgeous Durban hun who proudly celebrated her second graduation in information technology (IT) from DUT online

Buyisile Mtshali took to LinkedIn to share the auspicious moment with peeps and looked incredible on her special day

Mzansi netizens were hella proud of the stunner and left heartwarming messages of congratulations for her in the comment section

A beautiful lady from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has proudly taken to the socials to share that she has once again graduated.

Buyisile Mtshali looked lovely in green at her graduation in IT from Durban University of Technology. Image: Buyisile Mtshali/LinkedIn.

The stunner, who studied at Durban University of Technology (DUT), now holds an Advanced Diploma in Information Technology (IT) from the institution.

The lovely Buyisile Mtshali looked gorgeous on the snaps shared on LinkedIn and expressed how proud she is after bagging her second qualification.

The breathtaking beaut’s post was captioned:

“IT graduate ×2.”

Congratulatory messages were posted for Buyisile, who was very pleased with her achievement, and why wouldn’t she be? It’s a major milestone!

Sthembiso Thabethe noted that he was proud of Buyisile:

“Congrats, Buyi.”

Sanele Vuyiswa Kukulela added:

“Nazoke.”

Domestic worker, single mom reflects on Unisa graduation after personal struggles, plans on pursuing honours

In a related story by Briefly News, a single mother who currently lives in Thembisa, Gauteng, is incredibly emotional and over the moon after bagging her degree from Unisa in an applied psychology-related field.The domestic worker overcame several struggles to obtain her degree without funding or bursaries, while working full-time to support her kids.

Sometimes things were so tough for Mponegele Jane Thole and her family that they would go without food for over a month, only occasionally obtaining donations from her friend to supplement themselves. But despite everything, the inspiring cleaner plans on undertaking an honours degree that would enable her to become a practising industrial psychologist and make more money for her kiddies.

Source: Briefly News