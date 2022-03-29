Will Smith made headlines when he smacked comedian Chris Rock live on TV at the Oscar Awards over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

Both Will Smith and Chris Rock have been trending on social media as peeps share their mixed reactions to the historic event

Comedian Adam Sandler found himself trending too as fans called on him to join Chris Rock and fight Will Smith

It will take a while for social media users to forget about the Oscars 2022 slap incident. Fans have been going up and down social media with various suggestions and options about the scenario.

Many felt that Will Smith did the right thing by defending his wife's honour. Others are of the idea that the After Earth star should have confronted Chris Rock privately.

While peeps are arguing about the incident, others suggest that comedian Adam Sandler should join hands with Rock to fight Will Smith. Mzansi dug up some hilarious memes as they made fun of the Grown-Ups stars.

According to The Independent, Sandler has taken to Twitter to show support to his fellow co-star. The Top Five star reposted a picture of Rock's upcoming tour and said he could not wait.

Below are some of the hilarious reactions by social media users.

@simbadababy wrote:

"Adam Sandler, Kevin James, David Spade, and Rob Schneider waiting for Will Smith to step out of the Oscars."

@ThatAquarianLMB added:

"I just know Adam Sandler and the gang are laughing at Chris Rock in The GrownUps group chat right now."

@PinkRosexJen said:

"I'm dying because when the slap happened, I immediately thought about Adam Sandler."

@OlikobiTheBald added:

"Adam Sandler is about to show why Captain Insano shows no mercy on Will Smith for slapping his homie Chris Rock."

Denzel Washington hailed a hero after mediating peace between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars

Briefly News previously reported that Denzel Washington has been hailed a hero after calming Will Smith down at the Oscars. Will lost it when Chris Rock called his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith "GI Jane" for having a bald head.

Will slapped the comedian live on stage during the awards ceremony. The superstar bagged the Best Actor award for playing the role of Richard Williams in King Richard.

Denzel pulled Will to the side during the commercial break to comfort him and to tell him to calm down after the incident.

