Denzel Washington has been hailed a hero after talking some sense into Will Smith following the drama between him and Chris Rock at the Oscars

During the break, Denzel got up and tried to mediate peace between Will and Chris after the actor slapped the comedian for making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith

Social media users praised Denzel for calming Will down after the surprising incident that occurred while the cameras were rolling

Denzel Washington has been hailed a hero after calming Will Smith down at the Oscars. Will lost it when Chris Rock called his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith "GI Jane" for having a bald head.

Denzel Washington spoke some sense into Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Image: @denzelwashington.official, @willsmith, @chrisrock

Will slapped the comedian live on stage during the awards ceremony. The superstar bagged the Best Actor award for playing the role of Richard Williams in King Richard.

Denzel pulled Will to the side during the commercial break to comfort him and to tell him to calm down after the incident. According to Will, Denzel told him:

"At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you."

Social media users took to Twitter to praise Denzel for speaking some sense into Will Smith.

@Jeywhizy said:

" 'At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you'. Only Denzel Washington could turn a chaotic moment and career low for Will Smith into a beautiful moment. That man is the GOAT."

@VusiThembekwayo wrote:

"Shoutout to Denzel Washington. Wise - even when there is chaos around."

@kingos12 commented:

"Denzel may have given this poignant advice to Will Smith at the Oscars, but it does apply to us all. Denzel is a wonderful father figure in Hollywood and in real life."

@ariaischic said:

"Denzel Washington is a wise OG for telling Will Smith, 'At the highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you. ' Facts. Will and Chris should sort this out."

@DThom64 added:

"I believe Denzel and Tyler were trying to talk Will down from the ledge. They did what any peacemaker would do. Chris Rock was in his right mind. Crisis control, you need to tend to the one who is out of control. I hope that makes sense to you."

Will Smith and Chris Rock trend after Oscars slap

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Will Smith and Chris Rock are topping the trends list following their Oscars drama. Chris made a nasty joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and he didn't like it at all.

The Hollywood superstar got up and slapped the US comedian live on stage. He then told him:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

After the slap, a surprised Chris said:

"That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Peeps have taken to Twitter to react to the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident. They shared mixed views on the drama. Tweep @jennifer_zilla commented:

"There’s no way the Will and Chris fight was staged because we all know the Oscar team has no idea how to make a show this interesting on purpose."

