Jordan Belfort: net worth, age, children, wife, book, training, house, profiles

Jordan Belfort's story is an inspiration to many. With all the events in his life, he has grown to become one of the most influential figures in the finance world. For this reason, Jordan Belfort's net worth has grown over the years. So, what is the story behind his life? Read on for more interesting details about his biography.

Jordan Belfort is an American author, motivational speaker, former stockbroker and convicted felon.



Jordan wears many hats career-wise. He is an author, motivational speaker and former stockbroker. He first hit the headlines in 1991 after pleading guilty to fraud and other related crimes in connection with stock-market manipulation and running a boiler room as part of a penny stock scam.

Profile

Name: Jordan Ross Belfort

Jordan Ross Belfort Date of birth: 9th of July 1962

9th of July 1962 Jordan Belfort's age: 59 (as of 2021)

59 (as of 2021) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Known for: Conviction for fraud and other related crimes

Conviction for fraud and other related crimes Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: American

American Father: Max

Max Mother: Leah

Leah Spouses: Denise Lombardo (1985-91), Nadine Caridi (1991-2005), Anne Belfort

Denise Lombardo (1985-91), Nadine Caridi (1991-2005), Anne Belfort Jordan Belfort's children: Chandler, Carter

Chandler, Carter Education: American University, University of Maryland

American University, University of Maryland Twitter: @wolfofwallst

@wolfofwallst Occupation: Author, motivational speaker, a former stockbroker

Author, motivational speaker, a former stockbroker Net worth: -$100 million

Jordan Belfort's biography

He was born on the 9th of July 1962 in The Bronx of Borough, New York City, to Jewish parents. Both his father, Max and mother Leah, worked as accountants. He was raised in Bayside, Queens, where he had a best friend called Eliot Loewenstern, with whom he sold Italian icecream from Styrofoam coolers to people at a local beach.

Education

The American author enrolled at American University to study biology. He then joined the University Of Maryland School Of Dentistry. On the first day, the dean told him, 'If you are here simply because you are looking to make a lot of money, you are in the wrong place.' These remarks made him quit his dream instantly.

Career

Motivational speaker Jordan Belfort speaks on 'The Art of Prospecting' at a real estate agents' conference at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia.



After quitting school, the renowned motivational speaker became a door-to-door salesperson. The business was successful, and it grew to the point where he had a team of several workers capable of moving two tons of goods every week.

However, the venture did not last as it failed, and he filed for bankruptcy. It was at this point that his interest in stockbroking grew. By the late 1980s, he established Stratton Oakmont, an over-the-counter brokerage house.

Jordan Belfort's books

Currently, he is an author who has written several books. They include:

The Wolf of Wallstreet

Catching the Wolf of Wallstreet

Way of the Wolf: Straight Line Selling

Is Wolf of Wall Street a true story?

The Wolf of Wall Street comes from Jordan's 2007 biography of the same name, which recounts his days of white-collar crimes and financial fraud. While running Stratton Oakmont, he used to pump and dump schemes with penny stocks, and the firm was eventually shut down in the 90s.

Jordan Belfort' sales training

The former stockbroker also offers sales training, among other courses, through his website. He also teaches how and when to make referrals. Additionally, he sells merchandise, including mugs, t-shirts, hoodies, and hats.

Jordan Belfort's wife

Is Jordan Belfort married? Yes, the American author is currently married to Anne Koppe. Jordan and Anne Koppe met in 2007, shortly after he had been released from prison. The two started dating in 2008 and have been together ever since. Anne has been with her husband through the harsh critics and has done interviews and social media statements expressing how much of a changed man he is.

Jordan Belfort and Denise Lombardo's relationship

Who is Jordan Belfort's ex-wife? Before Anne, Belfort has been married twice. He tied the knot with his first wife, Denise Lombardo, but after four years, their marriage ended.

The renowned motivational speaker also moved on almost immediately after with Nadine Caridi. The pair got married in 1991 and divorced in 2005. Nadine and Jordan Belfort's kids are Chandler and Carter.

Controversies and jail sentence

Belfort was indicted for securities fraud and money laundering in 1999.



What did Jordan Belfort do? In the 1980s, the American author hired several friends and his father to fill high positions at Stratton Oakmont. Soon enough, the firm adapted the classic yet illegal pump and dump method.

The company was under constant scrutiny by the authorities, and eventually, Belfort was indicted for securities fraud and money laundering in 1999. He served 22 months for a four-year sentence at the Taft Correctional Institution.

How did Jordan Belfort get rich?

Jordan made an incredible amount of money through stock marketing manipulation and fraud throughout the nineties. Since the reinstitution of his crimes, he has also made money through selling his story and through motivational speaking.

Jordan Belfort's house

Authorities seized his mansion in Long Island and sold it for $3.4 million in 2001. The five-bedroom residence was in Long Island's most affluent neighbourhoods. He currently lives with his wife in Los Angeles, California.

Did Jordan Belfort's yacht really sink?

He was also the owner of a luxury yacht Nadine, which was renamed Caridi. In 1996, the craft sank off the coast of Sardinia. The Italian Navy Special forces rescued all those who were in the vessel.

Jordan Belfort's quotes

Here are some of his greatest quotes.

The only thing standing between you and your goal is the bullshit story you keep telling yourself why you can't achieve it.

When you live your life by poor standards, you inflict damage on everyone who crosses your path, especially those you love.

Jordan Belfort's net worth has grown significantly over the past few decades. He indeed has proven that he is a changed man and is now focused on bettering people's lives.

