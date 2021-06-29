Taneth Gimenez's biography: age, birthday, career, net worth, profiles

Motherhood is a beautiful journey that most women cannot wait to experience. However, despite this desire, most women hate the idea of losing their ideal physique after giving birth. One internet phenomenon proving that it is possible to bounce back to shape after giving birth is Taneth Gimenez. The fitness instructor won the 'fit-mom' title with her incredible physique. No matter how hard you think it is to bounce back, this beauty will inspire you to start training your dream body.

Taneth Gimenez is a mother of two autistic children who specializes as a fitness instructor, model, and influencer. Photo: @taneth.fit

Adjusting to fitness, especially as a mother, can be overwhelming. However, Taneth Gimenez defied the odds by proving that you can successfully balance both fitness and motherhood. Her curvy physique, toned legs, and flat tummy are some of the features that give young girls sleepless nights. Find out when she started her fitness journey, motherhood experience, and early life in this read!

Taneth Gimenez's profile summary

Date of birth: 8th May 1992

8th May 1992 Place of birth: Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Barquisimeto, Venezuela Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Taurus Taneth Gimenez age: 29 years

29 years Profession: Fitness Instructor, Model, and Social Media Influencer

Fitness Instructor, Model, and Social Media Influencer Famous as: Taneth fit

Taneth fit Height: 5 feet 2 inches

5 feet 2 inches Weight: 70 kgs

70 kgs Children: 2 (Loren and Jesus)

2 (Loren and Jesus) Ex-spouse: Jesus Montero

Jesus Montero Religion: Christianity

Christianity Nationality: Venezuelan

Venezuelan Ethnicity: Latino

Latino Eye color: Black

Black Hair color: Black

Black Residence: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Instagram: tanethfit

tanethfit YouTube: Taneth Gimenez

Taneth Gimenez Date created: 2nd December 2020

Taneth Gimenez's biography

Taneth Gimenez, the Venezuelan beauty who is making a living out of her passion in fitness in Miami, Florida. Photo: @taneth.fit

Taneth Gimenez is a Venezuelan beauty who is turning heads in her current residence in Miami, Florida. Her well-defined and toned body is what has made her a subject of interest. One of the commonly asked questions about her is: when was Taneth Gimenez born?

Taneth Gimenez birthday is celebrated every 8th of May because she was born on 8th May 1992 in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. She is currently 29 years old. Who is Taneth Fit? It is Gimenez. She has attained the name Fit because of her incredible and fit body.

What is Taneth Fit's religion? Going by the bio on her Instagram, this fitness instructor is a Christian. One of the statements in her Instagram bio is DIOS todo ✝, which translates to God all ✝.

Career

Taneth Gimenez started her career as a model but later changed to a fitness instructor as her passion was in fitness. She has worked with notable fitness brands like Fitness Plaza. Photo: @taneth.fit

Gimenez initially started as a model. She would attend local Venezuelan events for modeling gigs. Nonetheless, deep down, she always had a passion for fitness since an early age. Her fitness career took off when she had her kids.

She now started focusing on good nutrition and proper training, specifically weightlifting, to help maintain her curvy body shape. Her fitness training career has skyrocketed since then, and she has grown to become an influential fitness guru on social media.

She has 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 2.61K subscribers on her newly opened YouTube Channel known as Taneth Gimenez. This large following has led to questions about Taneth Gimenez's Twitter. Unfortunately, she appears not to be on this platform.

Taneth Gimenez's career took a turn from modeling to fitness after giving birth. Photo: @taneth.fit

You can catch up with some of her training tutorials on her YouTube channel, which was created on 2nd December 2020. If you need motivation, flip through Taneth Gimenez's Instagram to see her body transformations. Her handle is tanethfit.

Taneth's primary source of income is her fitness instructor job. In addition, she promotes various brands on her Instagram, such as Better Bodies, MTS Mulatos, and Fitness Plaza. Thankfully, her career is booming, and she has managed to pull in a vast crowd to fitness.

Due to this, most of her fans tend to question her net worth and salary from such promotions. Unfortunately, she has not revealed her earnings, and there is no credible source that can tell of Taneth Gimenez's net worth as of 2021.

Taneth Gimenez y Jesus Montero

Taneth Gimenez was married to the former professional baseball player Jesus Montero. Their love story began after meeting in Morrocoy, Falcon, Venezuela. Photo: @taneth.fit

Who is Taneth fit married to? She is the wife of the Venezuelan former professional baseball player Jesus Alejandro Montero. Sometimes the beauty goes by his surname and is referred to as Taneth Montero.

The love story of these two lovebirds dates back to Morrocoy, Falcon, Venezuela. The two had visited the area differently but with friends and family. It was first at love sight because they were both smitten and started dating after that. They dated for an extended duration before Montero finally popped the million-dollar question.

Unfortunately, things did not seem to work between the two, and they went separate ways after siring two adorable children. So, who is Taneth Gimenez dating now? It is hard to tell given that she has kept this aspect of her life under wraps.

Does Taneth Gimenez have children?

Taneth Gimenez has two children, a girl, Louren, and a boy, Jesus, who are both autistic. Photo: @taneth.fit

Most women with children have a hard time trying to maintain a good profile of their figure. However, this is not the case for Taneth, so she is believed not to have children. In her Instagram bio, the fitness guru reveals that she is a proud mother of two autistic children.

She and Montero welcomed their daughter Loren in April 2014. A year later, she revealed that she was expecting their second born, a boy called Jesus. She denotes that her quick snapback after having children came from proper training and healthy eating habits.

Taneth Gimenez, better known as Taneth Fit, gladly takes the fit-mom trophy home unopposed. The mother of two proves that you can get back in shape after bearing children by training adequately and eating right. This fitness instructor is truly an inspiration to most women looking to get back in form.

