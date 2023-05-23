A Johannesburg woman has captured the online community's attention with her inspiring renovation of her mother's house

She shared the progress of the home through a captivating TikTok video, and peeps were impressed at her commitment

The transformation showcased the lady's passion and determination to take the task of turning her mum's house from shabby to chic

A Johannesburg woman has trended on social media after she posted a video that she is renovating her mother's house. Images: @barbiemzilikazi/TikTok.

A young woman is trending for taking on the task of upgrading her mum's place.

A Johannesburg lady trends for renovating her mother's house

TikTok user @barbiemzilikazi uploaded a video of renovations at her parent's place. The lady embarked on a journey to create a space that reflected her mother's personality and provided her with a comfortable and beautiful home. Capturing the entire process, the woman shared the before-and-after shots, showcasing the remarkable transformation. Every step of the renovation journey was documented, from painting walls to updating furniture.

Mzansi praises the woman for going all out for her mother.

The post quickly gained traction, resonating with netizens who were moved by the woman's dedication and the love she poured into the project. Viewers praised her creativity, resourcefulness, and the special bond she shares with her mother.

Self-proclaimed builders and designers flooded the comments section and said:

@Precious said:

"Can someone tell me the Title of the song?"

@khabonina ngquba commented:

"Hey, are you guys in Eastern Cape in Mthatha."

@Lerayyy said:

"This is the end goal."

@Sibahle commented:

"Well done, mamas."

@Zusiphe Ningiza said:

"This is beautiful; well done, Sisi."

@SaiX Kunal commented:

"Nice job, so can you also work in other places?

@Sarah said:

"How much did it cost, and what was needed?"

@James said:

"This will be a lifelong blessing."

