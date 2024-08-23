A grateful woman decided to buy her sister a pair of expensive shoes to thank her for looking after her child while she works

When the woman surprised her sibling, the sister was overcome with joy when she saw the brand of the shoe

Many people on the internet applauded the mother for her appreciativeness and shared the love

A woman thanked her sister by buying her a pair of shoes. Images: @nonto6394

Source: TikTok

The strong bond between sisters is filled with love and support. To thank her sibling for caring for her daughter, an appreciative woman bought her an expensive present.

A thoughtful gift for a thought person

A TikTok user named Nonto, who uses the handle @nonto6394 on the app, uploaded a sweet video of herself surprising her sister with a pair of Steve Madden sneakers to thank her for lending a helping hand with her child.

The viral clip shows Nonto entering a house with a packet containing the shoes behind her back. The sister, who was washing dishes then, takes the bag and is instantly surprised when she sees the shoe box.

The video then cuts to the sister modelling the shoes, which presumably range in the thousands, depending on the design.

Nonto wrote in her video:

"I had to thank her for helping me out with taking care of my daughter while I'm at work."

She added in her caption a note to her sibling:

"To my beautiful sister, I'll love and appreciate you forever."

Watch the video below:

Online users love the sweet gesture

Nonto's token of appreciation had many members of the online community singing her praises.

@zaneledube77 adored the video, writing:

"I’m all about sibling love."

@lagija.undlunkulu told the woman:

"You deserve your flowers for knowing that your sister is doing it out of love. Some people would not even appreciate their sisters because they are 'breadwinners.'"

@smakymathoho, who could relate, said:

"I always surprise my mom, too, for taking care of my daughter."

Adding positivity, @mamelokgomza commented:

"May God richly bless you."

@euphemia867 told Nonto:

"Don't change, sisi. You are a beautiful person inside and out. The smile and joy you brought out in her are beautiful to see."

@miss_njabs spoke to both sisters, saying:

"This is beautiful. Continue being appreciative of one another."

