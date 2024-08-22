“My Circle Is Smaller”: Woman Hosts 21st Bash, Only Brother and His Friend Join

A young woman who hosted her 21st birthday party last year recently shared that the people she invited were a no-show

However, she did mention that her brother and his friend were the only guests at the party

Members of the online community felt for the lady and shared that now she knows who her true friends are

A woman hosted a 21st birthday party, and none of her friends came. Images: @mamellonatasha

Birthday parties are meant to bring together friends and loved ones to celebrate and create joyful memories. Unfortunately, for her 21st birthday, a woman only had two familiar guests pitch.

Friends are few

Mamello Natasha Koloba, who uses the handle @mamellonatasha on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the monumental birthday party she hosted last year. She added that of all her friends she invited to the bash, only two came – her brother and his friend.

The young woman noted in her post's caption:

"My circle is smaller than before."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows their support

Many people on the internet gathered in the comment section to show Mamello love. Others shared similar experiences of friends not showing up to special occasions.

@rees_ah said to the young lady:

"As you grow, you realise you don’t need a big circle. Those who came through for you are what matters. The real ones."

@omuhle61 confessed in the comments:

"My friend invited me to hers. I feel like not going. I won't enjoy it and just be out of character."

Seeing this, Mamello responded:

"Friendly advice: go and leave early. It hurts more than you think."

@minocyamo shared their fears, saying:

"I’m so scared to host mine for the same reason."

@daprincess05 wrote in the comment section:

"It's good that now you know who is for you."

@lesegosefatsa2 jokingly told the online community:

"Guys, invite me. I'd come any day for free food and booze."

