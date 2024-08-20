“I Love This for You”: Mzansi Thrilled After Woman’s Bae Buys a Car for Her Birthday
- A local woman on TikTok shared her surprise when she received a brand-new car on her special day
- The young lady shared that when she told her partner she needed a vehicle, he delivered on the promise
- People on the internet were more than happy for the woman and applauded the couple's relationship
Thoughtful gifts can strengthen a relationship's bonds, showing love in ways words sometimes can't. A man expressed his love for his partner and made her birthday unforgettable by surprising her with a car.
A birthday gift on wheels
Using the handle @mazoomah on TikTok, a woman shared her conversation with her loved one, who asked her if she wanted a handbag or weave for her birthday.
She responded to the man's message saying:
"Baby, a car."
The video then cuts to the astonished woman checking out her new car, embracing her man, and receiving more gifts.
Watch the sweet gesture showing the woman's brand-new Kia in the video below:
Mzansi is happy for the birthday girl
Many social media users were happy for the woman after her partner gifted her a new vehicle.
@guguforthebabies_ said to the online community:
"See how he didn't mind that she didn't choose any of his options? That's very demure and very mindful of him."
A surprised @amirdecai00 wrote in the comments:
"Aibo, from bag to a weave to a car? No, you guys are loved, shem. Congratulations, sis."
@ayandamvuyana1 congratulated the woman and told her:
"I love this for you."
A smitten @cleo_ryeza noted in the comment section:
"Love is such a beautiful thing."
@zeinabling shared with the birthday girl:
"Your love and loyalty to that man must triple to eternity. Congratulations."
@nonamevilakazi adored the clip and wrote:
"The true definition of ask and you shall receive."
