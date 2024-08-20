A local woman on TikTok shared her surprise when she received a brand-new car on her special day

The young lady shared that when she told her partner she needed a vehicle, he delivered on the promise

People on the internet were more than happy for the woman and applauded the couple's relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A lucky woman received a brand-new car for her birthday. Images: @mazoomah

Source: TikTok

Thoughtful gifts can strengthen a relationship's bonds, showing love in ways words sometimes can't. A man expressed his love for his partner and made her birthday unforgettable by surprising her with a car.

A birthday gift on wheels

Using the handle @mazoomah on TikTok, a woman shared her conversation with her loved one, who asked her if she wanted a handbag or weave for her birthday.

She responded to the man's message saying:

"Baby, a car."

The video then cuts to the astonished woman checking out her new car, embracing her man, and receiving more gifts.

Watch the sweet gesture showing the woman's brand-new Kia in the video below:

Mzansi is happy for the birthday girl

Many social media users were happy for the woman after her partner gifted her a new vehicle.

@guguforthebabies_ said to the online community:

"See how he didn't mind that she didn't choose any of his options? That's very demure and very mindful of him."

A surprised @amirdecai00 wrote in the comments:

"Aibo, from bag to a weave to a car? No, you guys are loved, shem. Congratulations, sis."

@ayandamvuyana1 congratulated the woman and told her:

"I love this for you."

A smitten @cleo_ryeza noted in the comment section:

"Love is such a beautiful thing."

@zeinabling shared with the birthday girl:

"Your love and loyalty to that man must triple to eternity. Congratulations."

@nonamevilakazi adored the clip and wrote:

"The true definition of ask and you shall receive."

Girlfriend gets a new car from her boyfriend

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a lucky woman who posted a TikTok video of herself receiving a new Mercedes-Benz from her loving partner.

The lady gushed about being spoiled and living in her soft-girl era with her generous boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News