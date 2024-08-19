A mother shared that while at a restaurant, her daughter cried and caused a scene at the establishment

The little girl received attention from two women at the restaurant, who were sad when they had to part ways

Members of the online community could not help but laugh at the little one's adorable smirk when she got her way

Two strangers at a restaurant consoled a woman's crying daughter. Images: @miahumbe

Most parents teach their children about 'stranger danger' from a young age. However, one mom felt she could trust two women at a restaurant who gave her daughter nothing but love.

A serving of care

Using the handle @miahumbe on TikTok, a mother shared with users of the app that her little one caused a scene at a restaurant when she shed a few tears for people she didn't know.

In the viral video, the woman's daughter receives love and attention from two ladies, one of whom holds her as she walks around the food establishment. The girl is seen smirking, with no tears in sight.

At the end of the clip, one of the women looks sad, knowing she has to say goodbye to the little one who warmed her heart.

Mznsi laughs at girl's reaction to strangers' love

@miahumbe's daughter had many people on the internet laughing in the comment section after they saw the look she had on her face.

@nondyebo_29 shared in the comments:

"That smile says it all."

The TikTok mom replied:

"She enjoyed the attention."

@iam_nelisa laughed and told the online community:

"Baby, she knows what she is doing. Did you catch that little smirk? Masterful manipulation."

@user3465876985422567 also commented on how the daughter reacted:

"She’s so proud of herself. Unlimited snuggles."

@kamogeloleenahmok spoke about their child's antics:

"Mine joins other people’s tables at restaurants, and he always comes back with something. He prefers couples."

@tam1984_shade spoke about one of the strangers and said:

"Aww, that lady needed it more. Your baby knew. She got her crying."

@siphokazimatle said to online users:

"That little pat on the shoulder. Girl knew what she was doing."

Woman's daughter comfortably chats with stranger

