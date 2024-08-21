A young working woman who is also studying shared on TikTok that she passed with distinctions

In the video posted on the app, the University of Johannesburg student danced for her achievement

The clip had many social media users celebrating her success, while others wanted to know how she balanced her work and student life

Balancing work and studies can be overwhelming for some, as the demands for both can leave little to no time for rest and a personal life. However, one focused woman mastered time management and turned what seemed impossible into an achievement.

A multitasking hun

Zizi Dlamini proudly posted a video on her TikTok account (@zizidlamini0) sharing the successful outcome of her studies. The University of Johannesburg student added a screenshot to her dancing video showing that she passed two of her three modules or courses with distinctions, with 75% and above.

She wrote in the video:

"To us that study and work at the same time and still pass with distinctions."

Watch the video below:

Internet applauds working woman's studying success

Members of the online community shared how proud they were of the stranger who achieved excellent results in her studies. Others also shared their successes and how they pushed through the tough times.

@big_w.rm shared their big win with everyone:

"I bagged three out of five distinctions this semester. I got a dozen online certificates. Continuing the streak. I love education."

@ps.seemole also posted about their achievement:

"I completed my degree while working at the most toxic company."

@ditebohokhiba had a question for the public:

"How do you do it, guys? Yoh, I'm always tired after work. As I'm typing this, I'm supposed to be busy with books."

@ntobekomogadime congratulated Zizi, adding:

"Yes, girl. The type of flex I love seeing."

@theeenox pleaded with the stunner:

"Teach me your ways."

@terrifictee0 wrote to Zizi:

"Congratulations, nana. Keep up the good work."

