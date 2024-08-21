Chasing a degree while studying is not a joke, as both need full commitment with little time to rest

A young university student learnt that life as a full-time working hun is not going to be smooth after failing an assignment

The post received a lot of comments from social media users who could relate, while some motivated her to keep going

A young babe juggling a career and studies receives motivation after sharing a failed assignment. Image: @kwanele.buthelezii

Juggling a full-time career while studying might look easy, but those who have tried it will tell you a different story.

A young babe going by the user handle @kwanele.buthelezii on TikTok shared her struggles with balancing a career and studies after failing an assignment.

Career versus studies

After sharing a video of her 34% assignment results from the University of Johannesburg, many social media users related as they shared struggles with balancing the two worlds.

TikTok users motivate the babe

While many commented on the post sharing similar assignment marks as @kwanelebuthelezii's, some assured her that things would get better.

User @ntandokayise.mabaso motivated the TikTok user adding:

"Try again ❤️it’s not easy but you’ll get it."

User @Azile_mj shared:

"I'm glad I found my people, I thought I was the only one 😭."

User @phelz21 commented:

"I've been contemplating between studying and sleeping and I'm four weeks behind already 😭. working and studying ai xem 😫."

User @DeeDee added:

"Y'all this whole process takes a lot out of you but trust me it's possible! I only suffered when I worked day shift... get you a night shift gig so you can catch some 💤💤 and still attend your classes."

User @romanbuso21 also related to the post:

"And here I thought I was alone, yoh guys I'm exhausted 😭."

User @lungiswaMay commented:

"I don’t know how many times I cry. Am so behind with work but exhaustion is also doing the most."

