“We’re on the Same Path”: SA Consoles Working Hun Doing a Degree After Failing an Assignment
- Chasing a degree while studying is not a joke, as both need full commitment with little time to rest
- A young university student learnt that life as a full-time working hun is not going to be smooth after failing an assignment
- The post received a lot of comments from social media users who could relate, while some motivated her to keep going
Juggling a full-time career while studying might look easy, but those who have tried it will tell you a different story.
A young babe going by the user handle @kwanele.buthelezii on TikTok shared her struggles with balancing a career and studies after failing an assignment.
Career versus studies
After sharing a video of her 34% assignment results from the University of Johannesburg, many social media users related as they shared struggles with balancing the two worlds.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users motivate the babe
While many commented on the post sharing similar assignment marks as @kwanelebuthelezii's, some assured her that things would get better.
User @ntandokayise.mabaso motivated the TikTok user adding:
"Try again ❤️it’s not easy but you’ll get it."
User @Azile_mj shared:
"I'm glad I found my people, I thought I was the only one 😭."
User @phelz21 commented:
"I've been contemplating between studying and sleeping and I'm four weeks behind already 😭. working and studying ai xem 😫."
User @DeeDee added:
"Y'all this whole process takes a lot out of you but trust me it's possible! I only suffered when I worked day shift... get you a night shift gig so you can catch some 💤💤 and still attend your classes."
User @romanbuso21 also related to the post:
"And here I thought I was alone, yoh guys I'm exhausted 😭."
User @lungiswaMay commented:
"I don’t know how many times I cry. Am so behind with work but exhaustion is also doing the most."
