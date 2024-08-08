A young South African single mother shared her story in an exclusive interview with Briefly News

One woman in Mzansi, Mbasa Zoyanda Kula, is proving that one can do it all as a mother. The hun shared her touching story of being a young single mother who got pregnant as a teen.

All about the young single mother

The young lady told the publication that it was not easy balancing being a single mother and navigating her career and studies, but she had no choice as she dedicated herself to succeeding and setting a good example for her child.

Thanks to her spirit of perseverance, Mbasa went on to graduate from the University of Johannesburg with a degree in economics and econometrics. Although it was challenging at first, she claims this accomplishment is her proudest moment.

"As a new mom balancing a baby, school and work, I faced many challenges. However, despite these, I was able to graduate and obtain my degree. Having faced these challenges has taught me that as long as you put your mind to something and put in the hard work, there will be rewards despite every challenge you may encounter."

The mom of one's dream is to inspire her five-year-old baby girl. She says.

"I hope this motivates my daughter, showing her that she can achieve anything she wants, no matter the obstacle."

Balancing motherhood, work, studies and more

After leaving her job two months ago, the part-time model is navigating a new life chapter. Zoyanda says she aims to launch her first business selling hair products while completing an online business analysis course. She shared:

"My daughter is currently doing Grade R, so I get to work on my business and my schoolwork when she’s at school. I try to make sure I get as much work done before she gets back from school then I can give her my undivided attention because I know once I go back to working full time, I won’t be able to spend as much time with her."

Building a lasting legacy for her daughter

The young mother desires to leave her daughter with a lasting legacy by emphasising the importance of education, financial literacy and fundamental principles like honesty, respect and compassion.

"I am working on starting a business, and my plan is to open at least three businesses. This is to ensure that I will be able to make enough money to make more investments, such as property investments. I am hoping these businesses can create generational wealth, and even my future grandkids can be taken care of by the same businesses."

Kula said being a single mom is not easy, but she is proud that she can finally step up financially for her child:

"One financial milestone I've achieved is taking my daughter's school fees. Even though it might not seem like much, having her meant I was financially dependent on my parents."

Nedbank Investments for university education

Mbasa plans on budgeting for the future. She shared that she has been saving with Nedbank Investments for her child's university education. The mom of one also revealed that she would like to obtain life insurance, which would protect her daughter in case anything happens to her.

Mbasa is grateful for her village, which supported and got her through the worst moments, and especially her mother, who cared for her postpartum throughout her semester exams.

"It was a challenging period, but my family's support was fundamental in helping me adjust."

Despite the stigma often accompanying single mothers and motherhood, Mbasa maintains a positive outlook.

"Mothers need to take care of themselves first in oder to take care of their children. It's okay to take a break and get your thoughts together. Remember, happy mothers raise happy kids."

Single mother and businesswoman invests in property, buys 3 cars

Briefly News also interviewed Omontle Thato Moremong for our Women of Wonder: Moms Singlehandedly Running Families and Businesses initiative.

Despite challenges with her children's father, Omontle is a single mom and successful businesswoman.

The powerhouse mompreneur prioritises her children's future through investments and trust funds while also dealing with the pressures of single motherhood and societal judgments.

