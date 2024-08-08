Elaine recently spoke about overcoming depression and making a musical comeback

The singer is gearing up to release her debut album after dropping a new single, and says she wants to do things her way

Fans welcomed Elaine back with open arms and can't wait for her to reclaim the R&B crown

Elaine spoke about how she overcame depression at the peak of her career. Images: elaineofficial_.

Source: Instagram

Elaine recently opened up about how she was overcome with depression at the height of her career, and having to drop everything and come back home.

Elaine gets real about her mental health

As she prepares for her musical comeback and the release of her anticipated debut album, Elaine recently opened up about her struggles with her mental health.

Elaine rose to fame at 20 years old after dropping her hit single, You're The One, from her 2019 EP, Elements. Her music took her to America, where she signed a deal with Columbia Records and was regarded as the next big thing.

Speaking on the TshisaLIVE podcast, the singer talked about her breakthrough during the COVID-19 pandemic and not having her loved ones around her:

"There a lot going on. Having your breakthrough during a global pandemic was insane. I was not with my friends, family or people close to me.

"I suffered a lot with my mental health, depression, anxiety, and so on. It was bittersweet because the world was happy for me; there was a lot on my plate."

Elaine says she ended her contract because she wanted to grow independently:

"People grow in different directions. I come from an independent background, and my breakthrough was independent; it was just myself and my fan base.

"I wanted to continue to build myself at my own pace in my own direction and with my own people."

Elaine releases new single

Fans were ecstatic after Elaine officially marked her return with a ballad for the real lovers, Waiting On You:

simmy.loves.jesus said:

We feel you, we're present."

iam_penelopy joked:

"Right on time when I am finally in a relationship!"

_.busie_ was excited:

"She did it again!"

ouu_caramel showed love to Elaine:

"Queen of rnb."

pulane_makume wrote:

"I’m ready for the album! Oh, I can’t wait!"

Kabelo Mabalane makes comeback

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Kabelo Mabalane's musical comeback.

The TKZee member, also known as Bouga Luv, revealed that he was cooking and couldn't wait to share his new music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News