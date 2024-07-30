Elaine is gearing up to drop a new single titled Waiting On You ahead of her anticipated debut album

The You're The One singer has been hard at work in the studio and says she can't wait for her supporters to hear what she's been cooking up

Mzansi is raving over Elaine's new song, and can't wait to officially welcome their favourite songbird back

Elaine is set to drop a song ahead of her debut album. Images: elaineofficial_.

Source: Instagram

Our girl, Elaine revealed that not only does she have a new single on the way but also an entire album!

Elaine announces upcoming single

Fans are about to feast as Elaine officially marks her comeback with a new single slated to drop soon.

Taking to her Instagram page, the You're The One hitmaker expressed her excitement while announcing that her upcoming single, Waiting On You, would drop on Friday, 2 August 2024.

Not only that, but Elaine's debut album is near completion, and she says it has been an amazing journey:

"I can't wait to share my journey with you and bring you into this little world I've created. This music means so much to me, and I hope it does the same for you as it's done for me."

Mzansi shows love to Elaine

Netizens couldn't wait and welcomed Elaine back as she officially beats the "One hit wonder" allegations:

South African media mogul, Bonang Matheba, was excited:

"We are back! So excited for you."

Mzansi singer, Lloyiso, couldn't wait:

"Makafike lo Friday ke!"

foyinog said:

"We will be there!"

Local actress, Buhle Samuels, wrote:

"Congratulations, our Elaine!"

kunnin_k joked:

"Ko re wa nkreya ke le maratong ngwanyanaka! So excited!"

bakangsegaloe posted:

"I already know it was worth the wait."

ouu_caramel was relieved:

"The queen of rnb is back to save rnb!"

Letoya Makhene signs record deal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Letoya Makhene officially signing a record deal.

The former Generations actress is preparing to release new music and said that she was extremely excited about the creative direction she was taking in her new songs.

