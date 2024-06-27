Elaine Makes Her Much-anticipated Music Comeback, Fans are Hyped: "RnB is Saved"
- You're The One hitmaker Elaine has previewed some new music, and her fans are going gaga over her
- The Pretoria-born star has hyped her fans up, especially because she has gone on a mini hiatus from releasing music
- Elaine had been trolled before for being a one hit wonder who fell from the face of the earth, but she is back to reclaim her spot
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
RnB singer Elaine has made her music comeback. The star has reviewed a new song titled Waiting On You.
Elaine previews new song
The You're The One hitmaker has shared a sneak peek of her new song, and her fans are going crazy over her.
The Pretoria-born star hinted at a much bigger project on the way because she labelled Waiting On You as Track number five. In the preview Elaine shared, she danced and sang along to the song in a photo-shoot like set.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Elaine's song
Elaine has previously been criticized for being a one-hit wonder. Many people said she vanished from the spotlight, opening the floor to speculation, but now she's back to reclaim her throne.
@krugersville cried:
“I know our time will come, I feel you in my heart, I see you in my dreams, I keep you in my prayers. She’s back”
@Fikz_the_Cook said:
"You back baby girl."
@2kollo corrected:
"They must stop saying you are back. You ain never left."
@BlazingLEGOs shared:
"I need an Elaine Tems and Shekinah track real quick."
@_DJMosh added"
"Back to basics. Let’s shine again."
Elaine dragged for a "boring" performance at the Miss SA 2022
In a previous report from Briefly News, Elaine failed to impress Mzansi, who had high expectations for her at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant finale.
The singer was one of the stars booked to entertain the viewers. Following Elaine's performance, social media users headed to the streets to share their thoughts. Many said the beauty did not do a great job. Others accused her of singing off-tune, while some said she couldn't.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za