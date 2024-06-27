You're The One hitmaker Elaine has previewed some new music, and her fans are going gaga over her

The Pretoria-born star has hyped her fans up, especially because she has gone on a mini hiatus from releasing music

Elaine had been trolled before for being a one hit wonder who fell from the face of the earth, but she is back to reclaim her spot

RnB singer Elaine has made her music comeback. The star has reviewed a new song titled Waiting On You.

Elaine previews new song

The You're The One hitmaker has shared a sneak peek of her new song, and her fans are going crazy over her.

The Pretoria-born star hinted at a much bigger project on the way because she labelled Waiting On You as Track number five. In the preview Elaine shared, she danced and sang along to the song in a photo-shoot like set.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Elaine's song

Elaine has previously been criticized for being a one-hit wonder. Many people said she vanished from the spotlight, opening the floor to speculation, but now she's back to reclaim her throne.

@krugersville cried:

“I know our time will come, I feel you in my heart, I see you in my dreams, I keep you in my prayers. She’s back”

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

"You back baby girl."

@2kollo corrected:

"They must stop saying you are back. You ain never left."

@BlazingLEGOs shared:

"I need an Elaine Tems and Shekinah track real quick."

@_DJMosh added"

"Back to basics. Let’s shine again."

Elaine dragged for a "boring" performance at the Miss SA 2022

In a previous report from Briefly News, Elaine failed to impress Mzansi, who had high expectations for her at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant finale.

The singer was one of the stars booked to entertain the viewers. Following Elaine's performance, social media users headed to the streets to share their thoughts. Many said the beauty did not do a great job. Others accused her of singing off-tune, while some said she couldn't.

