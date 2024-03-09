South African singer Elaine was trending after she performed at an event in Pretoria, South Africa

The You're the One hitmaker looked gorgeous when she took to the stage while rocking a braided hairstyle

An online user was especially impressed by the hairstyle and decided to recreate it with a hairstylist in Mamelodi

One hairdresser in Gauteng, Pretoria, did her client's hair after she was inspired by Elaine. The gorgeous singer performed at the Rosé Sunday picnic in Pretoria.

A TikTok video shows Elaine inspired a woman's braids after her Pretoria show. Image: @hairbynolo / @skmworldwide

Source: TikTok

Elaine was trending after her show, and many could not help but not just how amazing she looked. The braids Elaine rocked looked amazing, and a woman recreated them.

Elaine's Fulani braids become trendy

A hairstylist in Mamelodi East @hairbynolo posted a video where she tried to recreate a hairstyle Elaine had. This singer had Fulani braids completed with wefts of straight hair at the back to complete the look.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video compared to the original hairstyle:

See Elaine's Fulani braids hairstyle below:

SA unimpressed by hairdresser's version of Elaine braids

People were ready to give their honest reviews about the braided hairstyle. Read the comments below:

SentleAndile demanded:

"Yini manje le? (Now, what is this?)"

D. wrote:

"Is the Elaine hairstyle here with us?"

Onkemetse Tsienyane said:

"But on Elaine it’s different , she’s well known so we have to like it."

Sunflower declared:

"I blame Elaine for this."

Valencia Tlatla Mavuso joked:

"Not me going to Elaine’s page to see the hairstyle she inspired."

iluvbrent wondered:

"Does Elaine know about this?"

Riamurenda added:

"Elaine, when I catch you."

Zamma laughed:

"Elaine was found shaking."

kgalaneo insisted:

"Guys, Elaine's hair WAS similar to this during her last performance. "

Boity rocks hairstyle that pushed her to fame

Briefly News previously reported that Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo is back to wearing the hairstyle that helped her become a household name over a decade ago.

The star has a pixie cut that's fresh in line with the times. The rapper took to Instagram to debut the new look.

She looked amazing showing a profile of her face. The golden tones of the locks brought out her chiselled cheekbones and features.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News