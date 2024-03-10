One woman went to a salon and wanted to get some baby hair styled after getting some new hair installed

The lady filmed her hairstylist at work, and it looked like a hot mess, but the client failed to speak up at the salon

Netizens were invested and amused after seeing the final result of the hair stylist's hard work

A woman went to a salon to get her hair done and was amazed by the result. The lady recorded the moment that her stylist was at work, and it went viral.

A TikTok video shows a woman who was in a salon watching her hairdresser mess up. Image: @kganya_shalom

The woman's video received thousands of likes, and many people were in awe. There were comments from people who shared their thoughts about the hairstyle.

Woman's hairstyle gets messed up

One woman, @kganya_shalom, posted a video showing people that she got a bob with edges. In the clip, the stylist was doing her edges, which didn't look good.

Watch the video below:

South Africa makes fun of woman

People commented, asking the lady why she remained seated while the hairdresser messed up. Netizens insisted that she could have said something.

I.am_kokiemay said:

"Wave after wave, wave after wave."

YHWH's Daughter asked:

"And you're just sitting there?"

Bunny added:

"Where were you when she was doing this?"

Khuthy could relate to the video:

"You are me, I am you, I won’t say a thing and cry when I get home."

lilipee joked:

"Walk fast fast, they won’t notice."

Andiswa was amused:

"Blink twice if you need help."

OnlyVibez remarked:

"Ladies, can we please talk about how difficult it is to speak up even when you see and feel ukuthi 'it’s not make sure'? I’m not laughing babe nhe."

