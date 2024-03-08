A woman's haircare video got the ladies buzzing on TikTok and marvelling at her beautiful mane

She is seen in the clip using a flat iron to straighten her relaxed hair and that sent viewers into a frenzy

Many rushed to the comments to ask how she managed to grow her hair that long and keep it healthy

A woman shared a haircare video on TikTok and it gained traction. Image: @the_jochebed

Source: TikTok

One woman demonstrated her flat iron straightening technique on social media. She posted a TikTok video and it was an absolute hit.

SA woman flaunts gorgeous hair

Her shoulder-length hair was the star of the clip that @the_jochebed posted. The strands gleamed as she applied a hair product and expertly ran the flat iron through each section.

It was a mesmerising sight that left viewers itching to replicate her results.

Hair video gains popularity

Within three days of hitting the internet, the video skyrocketed in popularity. It got a staggering 461,000 views and counting. Clearly, the allure of glossy, straight hair knows no bounds.

Watch the video below:

Netizens curious about woman's hair

The comments section is filled with inquiries about her haircare routine. Viewers are eager to unlock the secrets to her stunning mane.

See the comments below:

@Asandé asked:

"Girl, what products do you use? "

@enhle posted:

"Girl, where is the lace? Your natural frontal."

@innocence288 shared:

"You just reminded me of my hair. It was this long and beautiful. "

@Yammie_M wrote:

"How do I grow my hair to be this long?"

@linah commented:

"I wish my hair can grow a bit more ey."

@melloserrancyservices said:

"Deep down I know my afro looks like this. But I'm addicted to this afro life that breaks combs and causes arm pains from detangling. "

@efemorbonnie7 asked:

"How often do you relax your hair?"

@Namugenyi stated:

"The way my relaxed hair is breaking oh God."

