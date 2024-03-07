A South African woman named Ezethu shared a TikTok video showing how she created a quick weave

In the clip, she is seen using hair bundles which cost only R55 from Cosmetic Connection

The TikTok video went viral, with viewers impressed by her skill and affordability

Ezethu shared a TikTok video showcasing her creation of a quick weave. Image: @ezethu

Source: TikTok

A South African woman, Ezethu impressed many TikTok viewers when she shared a video of how she made a quick weave from bundles she bought for just R55.

Woman uses bundles to create weave

The video shows the woman combing her hair and styling edges before placing a wig cap over it and proceeding to glue the synthetic hair bundles onto the cap in neat rows until completely covered, leaving only the front middle part.

Ezethu then cuts the wig cap in the middle part, styles her hair to blend in with the bundles and styles the hair beautifully.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"These bundles were only R55✨. I got them from Cosmetic Connection including the glue," she shared in her post.

Watch the video below to see how she executed the quick weave style:

Weave tutorial sparks curiosity

Many netizens were intrigued by Ezethu's weave tutorial and responded with questions about the style.

asiientamo149 replied:

"How is the wig cap secured from falling off ?"

Thoko Phiri commented:

"Beautiful what's the name of the bundle?"

Babyando replied:

"Every day I’m reminded that I’m a boy."

Siphokuhle commented;

"Sisi you make it look so easy ."

tebu305 wrote:

"Ladies are talented yazi."

Atle Nyatlo wrote:

"How do you take it down without damaging your hair? ❤️."

Justttt.luu replied:

"It looks very easy but ."

Cape Town dad doing daughter's hair trends

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town dad recently captured hearts on TikTok as he helped his daughter with her hair.

TikTok user @naledi_didi shared a video on her page of her dad helping her while she was doing her hair. In the clip, he is seen holding the hairdryer while she combed. He moved the dryer according to her movements and seemed very invested.

This simple yet sweet act of kindness and support touched the hearts of netizens worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News