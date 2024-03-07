A Korean woman was not going to let a fun time pass, she joined the Mzala dance challenge

She took to her TikTok account and posted a video of herself attempting the dance moves

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding her to be hilarious and some encouraging her to keep practising

A Korean woman danced to Amapiano. Images: @ rinja82

Source: TikTok

A Korean woman had South African online users in stitches after she took on the popular Mzala dance challenge.

@rinja82 took to her TikTok account and posted a video of her attempting the moves. In the clip, she is wearing comfy clothes, a bangy shirt and pants. One could tell that she wanted to move smoothly and freely without clothes having to hold her tight.

The moves have been difficult to master for many. The TikTok user was no exception. She barely did what she was supposed to do, with no energy whatsoever.

Korean woman dance to Amapiano

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the woman's dance

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users finding her funny. Some encouraged her to keep on practising, saying she would eventually get there.

@MaNhlapo commented:

"I genuinely trusted the process."

@urfavafrican tyyy laughed:

"I can feel your stress through my screen."

@Crystal Mege joked:

"I know in your head you are really hitting the moves."

@Mvuli gave tips:

"Just vibrate your shoulders, you got this."

@ batso encouraged:

" You'll get it soon. Hwaiting ."

@❤️Londy was impressed:

"At least you dance better than me."

@Naomi felt stressed:

"Eish wena!! YOU STRESS ME ‍."

@Pearl Mthiyane related:

"Lol, I am you in my private space ."

@Mafaku Ndamase cheered for the woman:

"Washa."

Toddler impresses with Amapiano moves

